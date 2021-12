Trail mix is a popular snack for everyone from children to athletes. Usually made with mixed nuts and dried fruit, trail mix can be a healthy and filling treat. However, it can also be quite unhealthy when certain ingredients are added. According to Eat This, Not That!, you should be wary of trail mixes that contain candy or chocolate. While these ingredients make the snack taste better, they add a hefty dose of sugar and can turn it into a full-blown dessert. You should also avoid trail mixes with chocolate-covered nuts, which have a similar high-sugar effect on the snack food. Try to find products that are mainly comprised of fruit, nuts, and seeds.

