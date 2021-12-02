Alec Baldwin insists he 'didn't pull the trigger' in Rust shooting tragedy

In his first sit-down interview since the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of his film Rust, an emotional Alec Baldwin gave a detailed timeline of exactly what happened that day, and broke down in tears while remembering Hutchins. Baldwin told the interviewer, Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos, that he did not want to wait for the lawsuits or investigations to conclude before telling his side of the story. “I think that there is a criminal investigation, that could be a while. There is all kinds of civil litigation, and I felt that there were a...

