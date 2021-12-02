ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Cognitive Behavior Therapy May Help Individuals with Depression, AIDS/HIV

By Ashley Gallagher, Assistant Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudy results show that those who completed CBT-AD sessions were more than 2.5 times more likely to achieve undetectable viral loads than those who underwent the usual care. Nurses training to deliver adapted cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) at public HIV clinics can help individuals with depression and uncontrolled HIV adhere to...

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

New Biological Treatments for Borderline Personality Disorder

Medicines affecting glutamate, rather than the usual neurotransmitters, are being studied to treat Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD). The "love hormone," oxytocin, may improve BPD relationships. Assessing BPD as a specific diagnosis, or as a collection of related symptoms, is an open question. Twenty years ago, the American Psychiatric Association published...
HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

5 Behaviors That Reveal Hidden Mental Health Struggles

People feel free in today’s society to talk about their medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer. However, the stigma around mental health struggles keeps individuals from mentioning bipolar, depression, and anxiety terms. It’s because they feel that mental matters make you weak, but physical problems can be explained.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cognitive Therapy#Depression#Cbt#The University Of Miami
ADDitude

Comorbid ADHD Complicates Most Diagnoses and Treatment Plans

An accurate ADHD evaluation must screen for far more than ADHD. Though 60 percent of people with ADHD have some co-existing psychiatric condition1, comorbidities rarely factor into the evaluation — leading to an incomplete diagnosis. You have ADHD, but what else might you have? Or, no, you do not have ADHD but rather some other condition that explains the symptoms that led you to seek help.
MENTAL HEALTH
SELF

10 Major Depressive Disorder Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

Major depressive disorder symptoms can manifest as feelings of hopelessness and irritability for one person or feeling really down and exhausted for another. Depression—which is one of the most common mood disorders in the U.S.—can be varied, even though it has some common characteristics. Weathering through occasional bouts of sadness is normal and simply part of being human, so it’s not always easy to notice when it’s become a persistent problem.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
psychologytoday.com

What Does Bipolar Disorder Look Like?

There are four types of bipolar disorder. Not all individuals diagnosed with bipolar disorder experience depressive states. Medication is typically required for effective maintenance of these disorders. When it comes to diagnosing mood disorders or personality disorders, it’s important to recognize that there is often a great amount of variability...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Fibromyalgia and Depression: What’s the Link?

Fibromyalgia and depression often occur together, and that’s not a coincidence. If you’re living with fibromyalgia, you are probably all too familiar with the pain. You may also feel isolated, alone, or like no one understands what you are going through. Unfortunately, these combined effects can lead to mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Acupuncture versus cognitive behavioral therapy for pain among cancer survivors with insomnia: an exploratory analysis of a randomized clinical trial

Pain and insomnia often co-occur and impair the quality of life in cancer survivors. This study evaluated the effect of acupuncture versus cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) on pain severity among cancer survivors with comorbid pain and insomnia. Using data from the CHOICE trial that compared acupuncture versus CBT-I for insomnia among cancer survivors, we analyzed the effect of interventions on pain outcomes in 70 patients with moderate to severe baseline pain. Interventions were delivered over eight weeks. We assessed average pain severity (primary outcome) and pain interference at baseline, week 8, and week 20. We further defined insomnia and pain responders as patients who achieved clinically meaningful improvement in insomnia and pain outcomes, respectively, at week 8. We found that compared with baseline, the between-group difference (-1.0, 95% CI -1.8 to -0.2) was statistically significant favoring acupuncture for reduced pain severity at week 8 (-1.4, 95% CI -2.0 to -0.8) relative to CBT-I (-0.4, 95% CI-1.0 to 0.2). Responder analysis showed that 1) with acupuncture, insomnia responders reported significantly greater pain reduction from baseline to week 4, compared with insomnia non-responders (-1.5, 95% CI -2.7 to -0.3); 2) with CBT-I, pain responders reported significantly greater insomnia reduction at week 8, compared with pain non-responders (-4.7, 95% CI -8.7 to -1.0). These findings suggest that among cancer survivors with comorbid pain and insomnia, acupuncture led to rapid pain reductions, which contributed to a decrease in insomnia, whereas CBT-I had a delayed effect on pain, possibly achieved by insomnia improvement.
CANCER
Lowell Sun

Resources for depression

DEAR ANNIE: Please tell “Ready to Die” that she can get disability payments because she has a mental health disorder. The problem is that people tell the disability examiners how badly they feel. But that is not the examiner’s job to assess. They want to know how dysfunctional your daily life is.
MENTAL HEALTH
Shropshire Star

People with mild depression ‘should be offered exercise or therapy’

Experts said the new draft guideline is the first in 12 years to identify, treat and manage depression in adults. People suffering mild depression should be offered a choice of exercise or therapy instead of antidepressants, according to new NHS guidance. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice)...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Sleeping This Way Can Lead to Depression, Study Shows

If you feel unrefreshed after a night's sleep, you may have sleep apnea, and the position you're sleeping in may make it worse. "Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common problem that affects a person's breathing during sleep, during which air cannot flow normally into the lungs," say the authors of one big sleep apnea study. "The blockage in the airflow is usually caused by the collapse of the soft tissues in the back of the throat (upper airway) and the tongue during sleep." The authors found that sleep apnea can have dangerous repercussions. Read on to discover 4 symptoms and see what sleeping position makes it worse—and learn what you can do about it. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How to Test for Clinical Depression

Depression is a mood disorder that affects personal, family, social, educational, occupational, and other important functioning areas. It can affect thinking, feeling, and behavior in an adverse manner. Depressed people may feel worthless, hopeless and are at risk of harming themselves (depression is a major risk factor for suicide). Depression...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy