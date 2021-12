Komodo Dragon NFT looks set to challenge the status quo in the global NFT market by becoming the first-ever NFT collection in Solana Blockchain to create a hospitality business for their community. The project offers an amazing blend of everything in one, offering a digital art collection of 8888 NFTs, all drawn by hand, authentic, and assembled by code. The Komodo Dragon NFT project, featuring the Komodo Dragon NFT, is particularly different for the idea behind it, supporting biodiversity conservation and giving back to the community.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO