The Vikings placed veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, and his availability is in question for Sunday’s game against Detroit. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer confirmed that Peterson is fully vaccinated. So, with Peterson having tested positive, according to NFL protocols, he would need two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart to return to the roster, or he would be out for at least 10 days.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO