All rise! Court is now in session. The honorable Steve Harvey is presiding. ABC has set the premiere of the new one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series, Judge Steve Harvey, for Tuesday, January 4, at 8/7c. In the new series, real-life people with real-life conflicts present their case in Harvey’s courtroom. These cases include family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between. With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Harvey plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.

