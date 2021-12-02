ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: 2013 Saints first rounder Kenny Vaccaro disses Falcons, launches new career move

By John Sigler
 2 days ago
This is tremendous content. Kenny Vaccaro was drafted in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints and finished his playing career with the Tennessee Titans, but now he’s transitioning into a new career venture — and taking a parting shot at his old Atlanta Falcons on the way. Vaccaro announced his decision to launch a competitive Esports organization named Gamers First, or G1, in a video from his official Twitter account.

In the skit (embedded above, and which you can find here) Vaccaro receives a text message from the Falcons asking if he would come play for them; to which he responded by setting his phone aside and leaving them with a “Message Read” notification, before taking his seat at his computer desk. It’s a great move in pettiness and goes to show that Vaccaro is still a Saint at heart. Good stuff.

As for his next move: Vaccaro is partnering with a few other professional gamers to build a team and pursue a Halo World Championship. Games will be streamed online with millions of dollars up for grabs in the prize pool. The season kicks off in just a few weeks and will come to a head in October 2023, so it’s safe to say Vaccaro will have his hands full. Good for him.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

