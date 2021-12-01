Obituary: Earl Erickson

Earl Sanford Cooksey, of Seward, was born Dec. 8, 1939, to Harold and Martha (Leach) Cooksey in Rawlins, Wyoming. He graduated in 1957 from Morristown High School in Morristown, Tennessee. Earl married Karen Schaefer on May 1, 1960, in Seward. They were blessed with two sons, Robert and Brian. Following Karen’s passing in 2001, Earl was united in marriage to Nancy Goldsmith on Nov. 21, 2002, in Kingston, Tennessee. Earl owned and operated Cooksey Insurance Agency, retiring in 2010. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, playing cards and cars. He especially enjoyed traveling with Nancy. Earl was a member of Big I (Independent Insurance Agents), St. John Lutheran Church and Izaak Walton League. He served as a trustee at St. John Lutheran Church for many years. Earl passed away Nov. 26, 2021, in Seward, at the age of 81 years, 11 months and 18 days.

SEWARD, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO