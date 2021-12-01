ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Obituary: Earl Erickson

thenorthernlight.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarl M. Erickson, age 90 passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday November 12, 2021. Earl was born November 6, 1931, in Pelican Rapids, MN to Elmer and Minnie (Evjen) Erickson on the family farm in Lida Township. He graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1950 from...

www.thenorthernlight.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seward County Independent

Earl S. Cooksey

Earl Sanford Cooksey, of Seward, was born Dec. 8, 1939, to Harold and Martha (Leach) Cooksey in Rawlins, Wyoming. He graduated in 1957 from Morristown High School in Morristown, Tennessee. Earl married Karen Schaefer on May 1, 1960, in Seward. They were blessed with two sons, Robert and Brian. Following Karen’s passing in 2001, Earl was united in marriage to Nancy Goldsmith on Nov. 21, 2002, in Kingston, Tennessee. Earl owned and operated Cooksey Insurance Agency, retiring in 2010. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, playing cards and cars. He especially enjoyed traveling with Nancy. Earl was a member of Big I (Independent Insurance Agents), St. John Lutheran Church and Izaak Walton League. He served as a trustee at St. John Lutheran Church for many years. Earl passed away Nov. 26, 2021, in Seward, at the age of 81 years, 11 months and 18 days.
SEWARD, NE
Kenton Times

Obit Michael Earl Soto

On November 17, 2021, Michael Earl Soto was set free from his battle with congestive heart failure. As heartbroken as we all are, we are at peace knowing that he is free from pain and suffering. Memorial Services for Michael will be held at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton, Ohio on...
thecampbellsportnews.com

Earl O. Moldenhauer

Earl O. Moldenhauer, 88, of Iron Ridge passed away on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. Earl was born the son of Gilbert and Magdalena (Callies) Moldenhauer on June 23, 1933. He was united in marriage to Marcelene Lepien on June 11, 1955, at Peace...
IRON RIDGE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy