ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

IOC Executive Board meeting in December – Information for the media

olympics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime: 12 - 5 p.m. CET (EB meeting); 6 p.m. CET* (press conference) Time: 12 - 5 p.m. CET (EB meeting); 6 p.m. CET* (press conference) Time: 12 - 4 p.m. CET (EB meeting); 5 p.m. CET* (press conference) *In the event of any delay, we will inform the...

olympics.com

Comments / 0

Related
olympics.com

Olympic Highlights 29/11/2021

This week, IOC President Thomas Bach was in Copenhagen (Denmark), where he addressed the Smart Cities and Sport Summit, an annual event of the World Union of Olympic Cities, chaired by the Mayor of Lausanne, Grégoire Junod. The role of cities to promote healthy and active societies was the focus of this 2021 edition. “This Summit is an opportunity to showcase the special role that cities, and specifically Olympic cities, can play to promote healthy and active living,” said the IOC President in a keynote address to the conference. “Cities are also at the forefront when it comes to rebuilding a more human-centred and more inclusive society in the post-pandemic world.” The President also noted that “just as the pandemic has highlighted the importance of physical activity, we see that the number of people who do not do enough sport is shockingly high. […] This goes against everything that we have learned during this pandemic – and that is: sport can save lives.” Full news release here.
SPORTS
olympics.com

New book explores the rise of the athlete voice within the Olympic Movement since 1981

Now, a new book by Professor Stephan Wassong, with a special contribution by Olympic champion Michelle Ford-Eriksson, MBE, charts the history and evolution of the IOC Athletes’ Commission from its early beginnings as the all-important institutional voice-piece of the athletes within the Olympic Movement. The book is free of charge and available online.
ENTERTAINMENT
olympics.com

IOC Statement on the situation of Peng Shuai

We share the same concern as many other people and organisations about the well-being and safety of Peng Shuai. This is why, just yesterday, an IOC team held another video call with her. We have offered her wide-ranging support, will stay in regular touch with her, and have already agreed on a personal meeting in January.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Relations#Ioc#Ioc Executive Board#Eb#The Olympic Movement#Ioc Media Flickr
The Independent

Women's tennis' China stance could be unique, cost millions

WTA President and CEO Steve Simon did not set out to lead the way for how sports should confront China when he announced that the women’s tennis tour would suspend tournaments there because of concerns about former Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai's well-being.And based on initial reactions Thursday to the WTA’s ground-breaking stance, including from the International Olympic Committee — which is set to open the Beijing Winter Games in two months — along with the men’s tennis tour and International Tennis Federation no one seems too eager to follow suit with the sorts of actions that would...
TENNIS
olympics.com

Recovery of television content from Sarajevo 1984, a landmark in digital media restoration

“We have now recovered about 60 per cent of this missing international television footage of the Olympic Games from 1956 to 1988,” says Yasmin Meichtry, Associate Director of the OFCH. “We are almost there with Mexico City 1968 and Munich 1972, but there is still some work to be done with editions like Rome, Tokyo (1964) and Moscow, among others.”
ENTERTAINMENT
olympics.com

Palak Kohli will shine at 2021 Asian Youth Para Games, says coach Gaurav Khanna

Rising Indian para-shuttler Palak Kohli returned to the court after Tokyo Paralympics made a winning return to the court as she won two gold (women's singles SU5, women's doubles SL3-SU5) and one silver (mixed doubles SL3-SU5) at the recently concluded Uganda Para Badminton International 2021 in Kampala. The 19-year-old will...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
olympics.com

The team behind the team: Sports medicine in Brazil's Olympic quest

It's impossible to separate performance in sport from the body of an athlete. While the body is important for all of us, to be sure, top-tier athletes depend on a kind of total fitness to achieve the best results. It's the same across all sports -- on the athletics tracks, lawns and courts, and, yes, on the ice and snow of the Winter Games too.
SPORTS
olympics.com

Japan will not host Grand Prix Final as country closes borders over pandemic concerns

Figure skating's exclusive Grand Prix Final, set for 9-12 December in Osaka, Japan, has been called off by local organisers in light of the Omicron variant with the nation shutting its borders over pandemic concerns. Organisers made the announcement on Thursday (2 December) to pull the plug on the event,...
The Independent

ATP expresses concern for Peng Shuai but does not suspend tournaments in China

The ATP has expressed concern for Peng Shuai but stopped short of joining the WTA in suspending tournaments in China WTA chairman and chief executive Steve Simon has taken a strong stance against the tour’s biggest market since former world doubles number one Peng made an allegation of sexual assault against a senior Chinese official on social media last month that was swiftly removed.The WTA has been unable to gain proof that Peng is free of censorship and coercion, while Simon’s call for the 35-year-old’s claim to be fully investigated appears to have fallen on deaf ears.Read our statement regarding...
TENNIS
olympics.com

Karsten Warholm and Elaine Thompson-Herah win World Athletics Athlete of the Year awards

Norway's Karsten Warholm and Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah have been honoured for their incredible 2021 seasons with the top gongs at the World Athletics Awards 2021. Warholm won the World Athletics Male Athlete of the Year Award for a season in which he broke the men's 400m hurdles world record twice en route to becoming the first man to run the race in under 46 seconds, achieving that feat in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic final.
SPORTS
AFP

Beijing Olympic venue could bar spectators over Covid: state media

Spectators attending a major venue for the Beijing Olympics must be vaccinated but fans could be barred from the arena entirely if the coronavirus worsens in China, state media says. Unlike the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics, which took place last summer in mostly empty stadiums, organisers of February's Winter Games have vowed to allow spectators, although only people living in China. There has been no official announcement about how full venues will be so the rules at the 18,000-capacity National Indoor Stadium -- which will host ice hockey -- hint at what could lie ahead for the Games. Spectators at the arena will have to be vaccinated and show a negative Covid test, the Global Times said, quoting a venue manager.
PUBLIC HEALTH
olympics.com

Manu Bhaker breaks silence on her Tokyo 2020 disappointment

Multiple World Cup gold medallist Manu Bhaker returned home disappointed as she failed to qualify in the final of all three events -- women's 10m air pistol, women's 25m pistol and mixed 10m air pistol -- she participated in at her maiden Olympic appearance in Tokyo 2020. Bhaker was, in...
WORLD
olympics.com

Olympic Highlights 03/12/2021

The 76th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York adopted by consensus the resolution entitled “Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal”. It was co-sponsored by 173 Member States. The resolution calls for the observance of the Olympic Truce for the...
SPORTS
The Independent

IOC says it had 2nd video call with tennis player Peng Shuai

The International Olympic Committee said it held a second video call with Peng Shuai but again didn't release any video or transcript nor make any reference to the tennis player's sexual assault allegation against a former Chinese government official.The Grand Slam doubles champion and three-time Olympian dropped out of public view after making her accusation, prompting the women’s professional tennis tour to suspend its tournaments in China.As Beijing finishes preparations to host the Winter Olympics beginning Feb. 4, the IOC revealed Thursday it held a second video call with Peng following IOC President Thomas Bach’s recent statement that he...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy