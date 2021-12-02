IOC Executive Board meeting in December – Information for the media

This week, IOC President Thomas Bach was in Copenhagen (Denmark), where he addressed the Smart Cities and Sport Summit, an annual event of the World Union of Olympic Cities, chaired by the Mayor of Lausanne, Grégoire Junod. The role of cities to promote healthy and active societies was the focus of this 2021 edition. “This Summit is an opportunity to showcase the special role that cities, and specifically Olympic cities, can play to promote healthy and active living,” said the IOC President in a keynote address to the conference. “Cities are also at the forefront when it comes to rebuilding a more human-centred and more inclusive society in the post-pandemic world.” The President also noted that “just as the pandemic has highlighted the importance of physical activity, we see that the number of people who do not do enough sport is shockingly high. […] This goes against everything that we have learned during this pandemic – and that is: sport can save lives.” Full news release here.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO