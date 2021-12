GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction City Council held a workshop on Monday night. Among the topics of discussion: the city’s strategic plan. Councilors worked with a consultant hired to help the city through the process of ironing out its next strategic plan. Councilors also discussed their intention to make the plan easy for community members to understand. Among other points, members expressed their thoughts on the plan so far, and further edits they want to see completed before adopting it.

