His defensive rating is 88.2

The Oregon Ducks had a disastrous first half in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, and it was punctuated by one of the worst throws of the entire season. The Ducks were already down 20-0 to Utah with 18 seconds left in the second quarter, leaving them with a huge hole to dig out of in the second half. Despite having the ball at their own 26-yard line and only 27 seconds to do something with it, Oregon decided to try to move the ball through the air with one timeout remaining.

