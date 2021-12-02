ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

His defensive rating is 88.2

By GCHokie34 Joined:
sportswar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWabissa Bede's best season of defense his DRtg was...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Tom Herman News

With so many coaching changes taking place in college football, Tom Herman’s name is starting to circulate in some rumors. On Wednesday, the former Texas head coach addressed his future. Herman, who is currently an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears, told Andy Staples of The Athletic that his preference...
NFL
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defensive Rating#Drtg
FanSided

Notre Dame football: First recruiting domino falls after Brian Kelly depature

The Notre Dame football team must tread lightly in the coming weeks, as they hope to hand on to some elite players in the next two recruiting classes. On Monday, news came down that Notre Dame football would be losing head coach Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers. At first, it was just a rumor, then it became a reality, with Kelly telling his team to meet him for a meeting to discuss his departure at 7 AM ET on Tuesday.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Dillon Brooks (hamstring) doubtful for Grizzlies' Saturday matchup

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (hamstring) is listed as doubtful to play in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooks is unlikely to play against the Timberwolves after recent right hamstring soreness. Expect Kyle Anderson to log more minutes against a Minnesota unit ranked 12th in defensive rating on Saturday night if Brooks is inactive.
NBA
The Spun

Raleek Brown, 5-Star Running Back, Flips Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Predicts 2 Major Upsets On Championship Saturday

ESPN analyst Lee Corso is expecting some chaos this Saturday in the college football world. Prior to this weekend’s edition of College GameDay, he revealed which two programs are on upset alert. Corso has been a big believer in the Georgia Bulldogs this season. That being said, he expects them...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Anthony Brown costs Oregon in Pac-12 title game with unbelievable decision

The Oregon Ducks had a disastrous first half in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, and it was punctuated by one of the worst throws of the entire season. The Ducks were already down 20-0 to Utah with 18 seconds left in the second quarter, leaving them with a huge hole to dig out of in the second half. Despite having the ball at their own 26-yard line and only 27 seconds to do something with it, Oregon decided to try to move the ball through the air with one timeout remaining.
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Ohio State defensive back enters transfer portal

Ohio State defensive back Craig Young has entered the transfer portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Young, a redshirt sophomore, had 15 total tackles this season (six solo stops) and half a tackle for a loss. Young has played in every game for Ohio State this year, just one year removed from playing in the first four games of the abbreviated 2020 season. Over his three-year career, he appeared in 24 games for the Buckeyes, logging 25 tackles (14 solo stops), half a tackle for loss, two passes defended and a pick-six, which came this season against Maryland.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns After Only 1 Season

Presbyterian College head football coach Kevin Kelley is moving on from the program after just one season. The analytics-driven coach took to Twitter to announce his decision to “pursue other football interests.”. “I am so appreciative of Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg and AD Rob Acunto for the opportunity that...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy