Bitcoin in the Developing World w/ Kal Kassa, Abdoulaye Ndiaye & Alejandro Machado

We often hear that even the poorest of the poor man can be happy, and no one can envy him seeing with his happiness. For ages, we have heard that money cannot buy you happiness, and thus even the poorest of all can always be happy. On the other side, even the affluent can never be happy and satisfied. He can remain bitter despite having all the fabulous wealth. Some of us can rebel in accepting these ideas as we feel that Bitcoin is only meant for the rich. However, the fact is it can help the poor people in any developed nation. Thus we often hear from people that Bitcoin is restricted only to the rich, and it will only benefit the affluent people of any society. Experts, on the other hand, have a different story to narrate. They feel that Bitcoin can solve the poverty issue in many places, particularly the developed nations.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO