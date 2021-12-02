ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin in the Developing World w/ Kal Kassa, Abdoulaye Ndiaye & Alejandro Machado

Kal Kassa of Bitcoin for Ethiopia, Abdoulaye Ndiaye, Senegalese Economist and Assistant Professor at NYU Stern School of Business,...

ambcrypto.com

How the govt. can ‘hedge against a world where there’s a Bitcoin standard’

The gold standard was shrugged off by the United States a long time ago. However, the precious metal has remained a primary hedge, not just for personal investors, but also for sovereign funds. While the United States dollar has acted as an exchange standard for most countries since, a depreciation in its value due to rising inflation has led to many looking for an alternative avenue. That’s where the top cryptocurrency Bitcoin steps in.
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin is Digital Energy with Michael Saylor

In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast, sits down with Michael Saylor, the CEO of MicroStrategy. They discuss the evolution of their Bitcoin strategy, technological disintermediation, and Bitcoin as a foundational societal technology. Recorded on November 29, 2021.
MARKETS
coingeek.com

How innovations in money changed the world and how Bitcoin will do the same

To better understand Bitcoin, it helps if we know a little about the history of money. In this article, Marquez Comelab explores the origins of money, what our ancestors used as money, and why. He also tells a story of a particular innovation in money that changed the course of our history, with its impact reverberating across centuries and still influences us to this very day.
MARKETS
thekatynews.com

How Bitcoin Helps The Poor in a developed nation?

We often hear that even the poorest of the poor man can be happy, and no one can envy him seeing with his happiness. For ages, we have heard that money cannot buy you happiness, and thus even the poorest of all can always be happy. On the other side, even the affluent can never be happy and satisfied. He can remain bitter despite having all the fabulous wealth. Some of us can rebel in accepting these ideas as we feel that Bitcoin is only meant for the rich. However, the fact is it can help the poor people in any developed nation. Thus we often hear from people that Bitcoin is restricted only to the rich, and it will only benefit the affluent people of any society. Experts, on the other hand, have a different story to narrate. They feel that Bitcoin can solve the poverty issue in many places, particularly the developed nations.
MARKETS
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Nodl Debuts Offering to Let Developing Countries Take Bitcoin

Nodl, a hardware bitcoin node provider, has debuted a new node offering for merchants in developing countries, Bitcoin Magazine reported Wednesday (Dec. 1). The product, called nodl light, is a Lightning Network node offering. Available early 2022, it will not only allow merchants to take bitcoin payments on Lightning, but will also reportedly let them keep total control of their wallets and keys.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

The Bitcoin Brain with Tomer Strolight

In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did show, talks to Bitcoin writer Tomer Strolight. They discuss how Bitcoin is analogous to the human brain, the organization of decentralized systems, and the emergent nature of consciousness. The episode premiered on November 30, 2021.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

The World Bitcoin Will Build

If we’re going to decide how to spend our money and time today, we need to have a vision of where we’re going. This vision of the future is what I use personally to plan my time and my finances. It’s the foundation of the advice that I give to my family, best friends and closest associates. It governs what we do at Swan Bitcoin and how we invest via Bitcoiner Ventures. This is NOT some sort of hyperbitcoinization fantasy scenario that I’ve dreamed up, but rather a thesis for what I see as the most likely outcome based on my understanding of economics, history, geopolitics and technology.
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

How To Spend Your Bitcoin - Matt Ahlborg

Matt Ahlborg, Head of Research at Bitrefill, Creator of UsefulTulips.org, discusses how to spend your Bitcoin. He dives deep into the data of Bitcoin's use and growth in the developing world, as well as different ways people can spend their Bitcoin. The talk took place at Oslo Freedom Forum 2021...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Gauge Theory, Gold, and Bitcoin w/ Eric Weinstein

Eric Weinstein, Managing Director at Thiel Capital, joins Robert Breedlove, host of What Is Money show, for a multi-episode conversation covering mathematics, physics, history, politics, economics, and money. The episode premiered on November 26, 2021.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Satoshi’s Seed: How Bitcoin Changed The World

Bitcoin is poised to exponentially transform the world as we currently know it. It is said that 100 years of technological and social advances will occur within the next ten years! This is not your father’s internet. Buckle up!. For those who don’t quite yet understand Bitcoin’s profound implications, my...
MARKETS
Telegraph

World watches through its fingers as El Salvador bets on Bitcoin

A “Bitcoin city” powered by a volcano may sound like a villain’s lair from the latest Bond film, but for El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele it’s a vision of the future. The Central American minnow has become the first country to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender, alongside the US...
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Predictions for 2022

These Crypto in 2022 insights are brought to you by PrimeXBT, the next-generation trading platform. The past year has been another great year for the cryptoasset market, with bitcoin (BTC) having almost doubled in price year-to-date, and the total crypto market capitalization increasing from just over USD 750bn to almost USD 3trn.
BUSINESS

