Nice that Coach Robie was mentioned by Whit at Pry presser!!

Don’t think they are playing “bad” defense…Wake cannot keep up this pace -- KiloZulu 12/04/2021 2:40PM. Ya all they are doing is getting wide open lay ups and dunks ** -- Steeltown Hokie 12/04/2021 2:43PM. I agree, besides the open dunks when we double wake has just made tuff stuf...
Do we need a gold turnover chain? Manny created that when he was their... -- EDGEMAN 12/03/2021 6:12PM. Only way we win in the current CFP atmosphere is to emphasize .... -- toddhager 12/03/2021 6:33PM. I one of many interviews, Pry clearly indicated he was looking for a DC. **...
Chipped around the edges. In all seriousness though, Coach Pry seems to really be a Virginia Tech kind of guy. A little bit country, and appears to be a very hard worker. I loved his retelling of the 95 season and how important beating Miami was that year. I'm not worried that he wasn't a "big name" hire. I do hope we get the right pieces in place especially as far as OC.
As a fan of Stinespring, I love how Pry mentioned him fondly and -- Coach McGuirk 12/02/2021 12:42PM. Recruiting is certainly Stinespring's forte, just never again as OC :) ** -- HOKIE-ED 12/02/2021 2:37PM. Agreed.I'd love to see him back as Recruiting Coordinator or similar ** -- VTejrep 12/02/2021 1:50PM.
I was #1 on my wish list to come here. But I knew he was out of our reach at this point. Pry was right there at the top for me among the gettable guys. With Gattis and Freeman. Looking forward to the Pry Era.
They had a guess speaker, Longerbill from ESPN. They were not trying ot dish Fuente, but they felt the engagement and excitement and passion was so important to VT. They felt VT team took the personality of the coach and that aloofness really did Fuente in. This guy wanted to...
It was actually a lateral to the tackle which I forgot about. I mean its a 50% chance he drops it and one of our guys falls on it or takes it 80 yards the other way. It was at the 17 yard line and his blockers were no where to be found. As slow as he was, what are the chances he runs in from 17 back anyway. This will always be a special memory for me in this rivalry.
It was so bad I actually yelled at the TV like it was VT calling that play ** -- marcbvtgm 12/03/2021 2:50PM. Just the epitome of a stupid play call. Zero chance that was going to work -- Zanderhokie 12/03/2021 2:13PM. Crazy thing is if Armstrong keeps it and runs...
He has another year left,he might come back,that would be a story ** -- HokieBrazil 12/03/2021 1:45PM. Just saw that. Leads team in 3P%, rebounds and 2nd in pts. Good on him. ** -- chagerma 12/03/2021 11:44AM. They look WAY improved over last year. Definitely no easy win for VT...
1) When discussing his philosophy on running a program Pry mentioned that he and his staff would “manage and develop our roster” as one of his bullet points. You’ve talked a lot about the development aspect lately. What are your thoughts about the management side of that statement? – flatlander.
The only more ridiculous thing they could’ve decided to do in that situation is to run a fumblerooski or just literally hand us the football. In that down/distance + spot on the field, among the very LAST things you’d want to do is throw a lateral to a tackle with no blockers in front of him. I still cannot believe they did that. Probably the single dumbest play call I’ve ever witnessed. Glad it was them and not us.
I hate to blame refs because it’s lame and because they do average out. But if I recall correctly they missed 2 times when Mutts appeared to be fouled while shooting and made a no call when Catoor took a charge. At least it was a no call rather than a bad blocking call.
Was surprised at the time. I never attacked him on that issue hard, because the parents forgave him and accepted the results of the findings (I deferred to them on this issue). Plus, I didn't want my already strong dislike of him (Kelly) to cloud the seriousness of what occurred. I will say, It could have been avoided, should have been avoided. The winds were very high that day.
It seems like a repetitive line, "J.C. Price needs to be on the new staff". I don't follow the coaching staff close enough to know who is a quality position coach and who is not. But everyone keeps saying that he needs to be retained. Why him, and why not some of the others.
Comments / 0