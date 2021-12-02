ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Nice that Coach Robie was mentioned by Whit at Pry presser!!

By wasris Joined:
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice that Coach Robie was mentioned by Whit at Pry presser!! **...

In case some missed this. ND has a Coach

It's weird seeing Notre Dame be a "starter job," but I hope it works out -- JLuge76 12/03/2021 1:29PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
I agree, besides the open dunks when we double wake has just made tuff stuf

Don’t think they are playing “bad” defense…Wake cannot keep up this pace -- KiloZulu 12/04/2021 2:40PM. Ya all they are doing is getting wide open lay ups and dunks ** -- Steeltown Hokie 12/04/2021 2:43PM. I agree, besides the open dunks when we double wake has just made tuff stuf...
I one of many interviews, Pry clearly indicated he was looking for a DC.

Do we need a gold turnover chain? Manny created that when he was their... -- EDGEMAN 12/03/2021 6:12PM. Only way we win in the current CFP atmosphere is to emphasize .... -- toddhager 12/03/2021 6:33PM. I one of many interviews, Pry clearly indicated he was looking for a DC. **...
I just watched the Pry intro. We need a new microphone mount, the paint was

Chipped around the edges. In all seriousness though, Coach Pry seems to really be a Virginia Tech kind of guy. A little bit country, and appears to be a very hard worker. I loved his retelling of the 95 season and how important beating Miami was that year. I'm not worried that he wasn't a "big name" hire. I do hope we get the right pieces in place especially as far as OC.
Recruiting is certainly Stinespring's forte, just never again as OC :)

As a fan of Stinespring, I love how Pry mentioned him fondly and -- Coach McGuirk 12/02/2021 12:42PM. Recruiting is certainly Stinespring's forte, just never again as OC :) ** -- HOKIE-ED 12/02/2021 2:37PM. Agreed.I'd love to see him back as Recruiting Coordinator or similar ** -- VTejrep 12/02/2021 1:50PM.
Packer and Durham made a good comment

They had a guess speaker, Longerbill from ESPN. They were not trying ot dish Fuente, but they felt the engagement and excitement and passion was so important to VT. They felt VT team took the personality of the coach and that aloofness really did Fuente in. This guy wanted to...
Just Watched UVA's "70 Special" Again

It was actually a lateral to the tackle which I forgot about. I mean its a 50% chance he drops it and one of our guys falls on it or takes it 80 yards the other way. It was at the 17 yard line and his blockers were no where to be found. As slow as he was, what are the chances he runs in from 17 back anyway. This will always be a special memory for me in this rivalry.
That's the genius of it.....we'd never expect it

It was so bad I actually yelled at the TV like it was VT calling that play ** -- marcbvtgm 12/03/2021 2:50PM. Just the epitome of a stupid play call. Zero chance that was going to work -- Zanderhokie 12/03/2021 2:13PM. Crazy thing is if Armstrong keeps it and runs...
Wake can shoot the ball; got to bring A-game(nm)

He has another year left,he might come back,that would be a story ** -- HokieBrazil 12/03/2021 1:45PM. Just saw that. Leads team in 3P%, rebounds and 2nd in pts. Good on him. ** -- chagerma 12/03/2021 11:44AM. They look WAY improved over last year. Definitely no easy win for VT...
Just the epitome of a stupid play call. Zero chance that was going to work

The only more ridiculous thing they could’ve decided to do in that situation is to run a fumblerooski or just literally hand us the football. In that down/distance + spot on the field, among the very LAST things you’d want to do is throw a lateral to a tackle with no blockers in front of him. I still cannot believe they did that. Probably the single dumbest play call I’ve ever witnessed. Glad it was them and not us.
I agree. At least it looked that way to me sitting in Section 201

I hate to blame refs because it’s lame and because they do average out. But if I recall correctly they missed 2 times when Mutts appeared to be fouled while shooting and made a no call when Catoor took a charge. At least it was a no call rather than a bad blocking call.
You and me (and thousands, millions?) of other ND fans and Alumni also

Was surprised at the time. I never attacked him on that issue hard, because the parents forgave him and accepted the results of the findings (I deferred to them on this issue). Plus, I didn't want my already strong dislike of him (Kelly) to cloud the seriousness of what occurred. I will say, It could have been avoided, should have been avoided. The winds were very high that day.
J.C. Price question re: being on the new staff

It seems like a repetitive line, "J.C. Price needs to be on the new staff". I don't follow the coaching staff close enough to know who is a quality position coach and who is not. But everyone keeps saying that he needs to be retained. Why him, and why not some of the others.
