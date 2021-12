Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Last week, Nike announced that it would create a new virtual world, Nikeland, on the metaverse platform Roblox. Modeled after its real-life headquarters, Nikeland will consist of stadiums, fields, and arenas, where players can compete in dozens of virtual games such as tag and dodgeball. They will even be able to dress their avatars in the latest Nike sneakers and apparel, which they will buy at a virtual shop nested in the platform.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO