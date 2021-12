The second U.S. case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was reported in Minnesota on Thursday, leading the governor to ask residents to renew their efforts to slow the spread. “This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. “Minnesotans know what to do to keep each […] The post Second U.S. case of omicron detected in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO