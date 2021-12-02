ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Meredith Hagner join Vince Vaughn on Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

They'll join the Bill Lawrence-created drama series...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in December

Netflix is removing a number of films and TV shows from its streaming library this December. Movies leaving the platform this month include dramas The Theory of Everything and Lee Daniels’ The Butler, both of which will disappear in the middle of the month on Dec. 15. The 2014 biographical romantic drama Theory of Everything stars Eddie Redmayne as famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking opposite frequent collaborator Felicity Jones as his wife Jane. Based on her 2007 memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life With Stephen, the film chronicles their relationship, his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis and his work in the field...
TV SHOWS
bloody-disgusting.com

Two More Actors Join the Cast of Netflix’s Stephen King Adaptation ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’

Announced last month, a feature film adaptation of one of the stories featured in Stephen King‘s collection If It Bleeds, titled Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, is currently in the works at Netflix, being developed by “American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy and Blumhouse, with John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) writing and directing the adaptation.
MOVIES
Cheddar News

Chris Diamantopoulos Talks His Villainous Roles in Netflix's 'Red Notice' and 'True Story'

Actor Chris Diamantopolous joined Cheddar's "Between Bells" to talk about his new Netflix movie "Red Notice," starring alongside Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot, and the massive success it has seen since its release. Diamantopoulos discussed what it was like stepping into the role of the villain, being able to play a character so different from himself in real life. He also talked about playing a heavy in another hit Netflix production, "True Story," and what it was like working with Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes.
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ expands cast of upcoming detective drama 'Bad Monkey'

Apple TV+ has added new cast members to its upcoming drama series "Bad Monkey," including Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Meredith Hagner. The trio of actresses join previously announced cast member Vince Vaughn, Variety reported Thursday. The show is being written by "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence, and Marcos Siega has signed on to direct the first episode and executive produce.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcos Siega
Person
Carl Hiaasen
Person
Meredith Hagner
Person
Vince Vaughn
Person
Michelle Monaghan
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Reacher’ Trailer, ‘Death to 2021’ Premiere Date, ‘BattleBots’ Returns, ‘American Idol’ & ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’ Premiere Dates, Jon Stewart Joins ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’, and More!

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming new series Reacher will premiere February 4. All eight episodes of the series based on the books by Lee Child will premiere that day. Reacher follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider

'And Just Like That...' Trailer Reveals the Return of Carrie and the Girls

HBO Max has released an official trailer for sequel series And Just Like That..., which follows the hit Emmy-winning HBO show Sex And The City that originally ran for six seasons and spawned two spin-off films. This ten-episode Max Original series And Just Like That… comes from executive producer Michael...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Vincent Gallo Returns To Acting In The Daily Wire Movie ‘Shut In’

Cult and controversial actor-director Vincent Gallo is returning to acting after a near decade-long absence from features. Quietly, Gallo took on one of the lead roles in D.J. Caruso’s (xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, Disturbia) movie thriller Shut In, which is the first original movie from conservative media outlet-turned film producer The Daily Wire. The project marks Gallo’s first feature acting role since 2013 film The Human Trust. The actor-filmmaker, now 60, is best known for directing controversial indie movie The Brown Bunny (2003) with Chloe Sevigny and Christina Ricci starrer Buffalo 66 (1998), and for leading cast in Francis Ford Coppola’s 2009 film...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Netflix's Money Heist Series Finale, NBC's Annie Live!

"Tomorrow" is finally today: It's Annie Live! night on NBC! Fans of musicals, over-the-top spectacles, and/or live-tweeting can tune in to see Harry Connick Jr. dance in a bald cap while Taraji P. Henson schemes to ruin kids' lives. Newcomer Celina Smith stars as the little orphan herself. Water-cooler TV events are hard to come by these days, so we'll take 'em where we can get 'em. If Annie's not your speed, you could watch a documentary about Kenny G on HBO, or hold out for weekend releases like the final episodes of Netflix's Money Heist or Hulu's PEN15.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘The Idol’: HBO’s Music Industry Drama Series Adds Six To Cast

HBO has fleshed out its cast for music industry drama series The Idol. Juliebeth Gonzalez has been added as a series regular, and Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf), Tyson Ritter (Preacher), Kate Lyn Sheil (House of Cards), Liz Sierra and Finley Rose Slater (Playing With Fire) will recur in the series, co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. The high-profile one-hour drama is currently in production. The series, which will be filmed in and around Los Angeles, sees pop star Tesfaye, known for hits including “Blinding Lights,” starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp, as revealed by Deadline in...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy