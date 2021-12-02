Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Meredith Hagner join Vince Vaughn on Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming new series Reacher will premiere February 4. All eight episodes of the series based on the books by Lee Child will premiere that day. Reacher follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO