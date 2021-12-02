ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lou Holtz the latest to express disappointment in Brian Kelly

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Has anyone associated with Notre Dame not come forward and stated their displeasure for Brian Kelly’s actions in leaving for LSU?

Brady Quinn has. Assistant coaches may not have by words, but certainly rallied together based on their actions. Plenty of fans and former players did the same.

You can add Lou Holtz to the list of those agitated by the now LSU head coach.

“You just don’t leave Notre Dame,” Holtz said Wednesday on “The Crowd’s Line” that he co-hosts with Mark May. “You don’t go to Notre Dame for the money!”

“The other thing that bothered me about him, he never talked about Notre Dame and what really made it great,” Holtz continued, “To be part of Notre Dame, you’ve got to talk about the Lady on the Dome … You have to feel the spirit of Notre Dame and you’ve just got to be part of it!”

Holtz mentioned how Kelly’s biggest win at Notre Dame came against a Clemson team playing without its best player. Though he praised the accomplishments of Kelly under the dome, he finished with more of a jab:

“To go somewhere for money, I just don’t think that’s the right reason.”

Personally I was fairly surprised how reserved Holtz was in discussing this compared to how he often can be.

