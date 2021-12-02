Parent University Video Available Online

Marietta, Georgia, December 2, 2021 – After researching more than 2,900 colleges and universities, evaluating each institution for the strength of its online resources, reputation and program, Intelligent.com recognizes two of Life University’s (Life U’s) online programs as “Top Ranked Online Programs for 2022.” Intelligent.com collaborates with higher education experts, analyzes data and aims to provide meaningful information to students who are seeking to begin their college journey by ranking colleges and programs across the country using aggregated, public data.

