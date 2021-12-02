Board Approves Local Policy Changes

FAIRFIELD — Water policies and Delta issue updates will be presented to the Solano County Water Agency board when it meets virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A presentation on invasive mussels and Lake Berryessa is also on the agenda. The public can access the meeting by going to https://tinyurl.com/2p9yfe2s. The...
The Coppell ISD board of trustees adopted changes to its local policies on Monday to adhere to changes to Texas Association of School Boards legal policies made during the 87th legislature. The local policy will reflect changes in areas including activity funds management, cybersecurity, resignation and personnel positions, required Instruction,...
Established by the Logan Maiatico Foundation, the scholarship will award $1,000 each annually to two SHS graduates, said Fox. Any male or female who participates in athletics in any sport or are in classes at the Blue Ridge Technical Center and have plans to continue education in college or vocational school are eligible for the scholarship, he added.
By Jessie Wagoner During the most recent McPherson BPU Board meeting the board of directors voted to bring forward several changes to board meeting participation policies and procedures. The changes needed approval from the city commission to take effect. Monday morning, the McPherson City Commission placed their stamp of approval on the […]
What should “equity” look like in the Loudoun County, Virginia, public school system? The school board is getting closer to putting it in words. In the past two years, Loudoun County’s School Board has codified several policies aimed at reducing discrimination, combating systemic racism and protecting the rights of transgender students. Many of the policies have been the subject of fierce debate by attendees at school board meetings.
CADILLAC — COVID-19 has changed a lot of things in Wexford County since March 2020 and on Wednesday the Wexford County Board of Commissioners will be discussing COVID-related leave. In March 2020, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act created 80 hours of paid leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19...
County Makes a Supplemental Payment Toward PSPRS Debt. Today, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a payment of $285,929.56 to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) unfunded liability. Per the Cochise County PSPRS Policy, the County is to make a supplemental payment to PSPRS, utilizing savings from...
PAPILLION — The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 23 changed the district’s county board voting boundaries to reflect the 10-year growth in population. As per state law following a federal census, “the population of each commission district shall be substantially equal as determined following the decennial census. The proposed redistricting is intended to meet such requirement and meets the requirements of law for the drawing of such commissioner districts.”
LYNDONVILLE — After a protracted process over whether the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) was responsible for paying Town of Lyndon property taxes for its Church Street property, a settlement is in the works for a new Host Town Agreement. The Board of Supervisors, after a discussion about the...
The Corsicana City Council met briefly Monday prior to the Thanksgiving holiday and approved a pair of zoning changes. Council members also approved a rezoning of the southernmost 630 feet of a lot located on West State Highway 22, between NW County Road 1040 and North 45th Street. The change from Single Family Residential to Light Industrial, was requested by the Navarro County Expo Center, they propose to install a free-standing electronic sign along the portion of the property fronting the Highway.
Warren County School Board approves settlement agreements. Crews respond to fire at Burton Quinn-Scott Funeral Home. Former Greyhound Bus terminal along Perry Square demolished. Your Weather Authority Weather Academy: Thanksgiving travel forecast. Jet Pet: Blake. Disneyland says ‘Believe’ Magic Key is now sold out. Tracking the Tropics: Was 2021 hurricane...
The Washington County Board of Education passed changes last week to its dress code policy for students. The biggest change involves the Washington County Public Schools' Superintendent Boyd Michael heading up a committee of parents, students and staff, whose intended mission is to promote the changes to those in the community and within the school system.
The Newnan City Council unanimously approved changes to their impact fees during their meeting on Tuesday. The changes were approved without much discussion during the meeting and concern one-time fees that are paid upon the construction of new facilities, either residential or commercial, to mitigate the impact caused by the new construction.
FAYETTVILLE – During the Lawrence County Independent School Board meeting Wednesday night, the board reviewed multiple policies and staffing updates. President Trisha Turner shared that Kroger Foods donated two $500 gift cards that will go towards the food services program for students in the event of a continued food shortage.
CANANDAIGUA — At this time last year, the Ontario County Board of Supervisors had approved a 2021 budget that slashed spending by more than $17 million due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While there is some normalcy in the 2022 budget that was approved Thursday by the board, county officials are...
• Paid October bills in the amount of $569,084.19. • Approved the resignation of Julie Yerrick, high school student activities. • Approved Kayla Hall, high school student activities. • Approved the following classified substitutes: Matt Morena, Heidi Winn. • Approved tuition reimbursement for Vanessa Fawcett. • Approved Family Leave for...
At a Nov. 10 meeting, two outgoing Roaring Fork School District (RFSD) board members — Jennifer Rupert and Jennifer Scherer — were honored with resolutions recognizing their service. Rupert served for six years, including three as board president and Scherer served for four years. Board President Natalie Torres also read letters of appreciation.
Animals picked up by Iola city employees won’t have to be held as long before they’re put up for adoption. Iola City Council members approved a request from the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility to change their contract, dictating animals taken to the shelter be held for five business days before ACARF officials can put the dogs or cats up for adoption.
The Indianola Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees formally approved a resolution Monday objecting to the attempted removal of Adam Voigts and Mike Rozga, the chair and former chair of the utility board of trustees. “Whereas Mr. Rozga and Mr. Voits are not subject to removal because 1—they are not “city...
Comments / 0