Board Approves Local Policy Changes

What should “equity” look like in the Loudoun County, Virginia, public school system? The school board is getting closer to putting it in words. In the past two years, Loudoun County’s School Board has codified several policies aimed at reducing discrimination, combating systemic racism and protecting the rights of transgender students. Many of the policies have been the subject of fierce debate by attendees at school board meetings.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO