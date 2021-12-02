ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

(2 count ) Retail Theft (F3)

crimewatchpa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA warrant has been issued for Angel TORRES for retail theft and criminal conspiracy. TORRES is accused of stealing over $7,000 in merchandise over 2...

www.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
crimewatchpa.com

(2) Counts of Causing or Risking a Catastrophe (F3)

Arson, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Causing or Risking a Catastrophe, Recklessly Endangering, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Mischief - In# 21-11740 - November 30th, 2021 at approximately 11:45 pm - 737 W. Third St - Tiffany Marie McGinty, F/28 , was charged with the above offenses after officers... All site content...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

( 1 count ) DUI (M); (1 count) Careless Driving (S)

On Sunday November 7th, 2021 at approximately 1:35AM officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reversing in the 50 block of North Church Street going the wrong way. WCPD officers made contact with the driver who was identified as Ehud Guy a 46 year old W/M/NH from Philadelphia ,PA...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(4) Counts Theft By Unlawful Taking

Karen L. Atherton, Waynesboro, has been charged with four counts of theft by unlawful taking after several reports were received regarding items reported stolen on September 8 at 7:40 a.m. on Garfield Street. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

(3 Counts)Theft By Unlawful Taking

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Bensalem Police responded to the Shop Rite store on Bristol Road for the report of an attempted purse snatch. The victim stated that she had her purse in her cart and turned away for a brief moment when a male grabbed her purse and started walking away. The victim...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lowes#Crimewatch Technologies
crimewatchpa.com

2709.1 (A)(1) Stalking - Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear (F3)

Jordan M. Sager, 25, of Lancaster, PA, is charged with Stalking, Terroristic Threats and Harassment when the defendant sent multiple threatening text messages to the victim and victim's grandmother despite both having an active protection from abuse order against the defendant. 2709.1 (A)(1) Stalking - Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause...
LANCASTER, PA
crimewatchpa.com

75-3808 Operate Vehicle w/o ignition interlock and one additional charge

On October 10, 2021 at 2:16AM, the OPD charged William P. Henderson of Oxford with operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock, after initially being pulled over for a violation of driving without headlights. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate...
OXFORD, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Missing Person (Disability)

All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

& 1 Count Receiving Stolen Property (M2)

On November 28, 2021, at approximately 10:45 am, West Chester Police Officers responded to the report of trespassers at 690 S Creek Road, Brandywine Picnic Park. One of the property's caretakers indicated subjects were moving items around and walking around the park property. The Investigation... All site content on the...
WEST CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimewatchpa.com

(4 counts) Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine

In September of 2021, the WCPD Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation in the sale of Cocaine and Methamphetamine by Martin Lopez-Mondragon, a 25 year old male from Avondale, PA. As a result of this investigation, Lopez-Mondragon was taken into custody without incident on 11/17/21. Lopez-... All site content on the...
AVONDALE, PA
crimewatchpa.com

75-3802 A1DUI and four additional charges

On November 18, 2021 at 3:57PM, the OPD were dispatched to a hit & run accident, no injury reported along the 400 block Broad Street. At 4:06PM, Oxford police officer located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Oxford Village / Lauren Lane. Witnesses came to the police scene to identify...
OXFORD, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Townsend, Samantha L - (1 count ) Retail Theft (M1)

On November 9, 2021, the Palmyra Borough Police Department was contacted by Asset Protection from Rite-Aid, 980 East Main Street, Palmyra, PA, 17078. The Asset Protection Leader reported that an employee, identified as Samantha L. Townsend, had performed numerous acts of Theft between the dates of 09/21/2021 and 10/26/2021. Townsend was determined to have "under-rang" numerous items to include cigarettes, snacks, and hygiene products. The total loss to Rite-Aid was $595.00.
PALMYRA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Rodriguez-Velez, Hector Luis - (1) Count Felony Retail Theft

Retail Theft Arrest, September 18 to 25, 2021, 1204 Millersville Pike – Weis Markets (LT) – Hector Luis Rodriguez-Velez, M/47, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense, following a rash of on-going shoplifting incidents. On September 18th, 2021, Rodriguez-Velez stole $122.90 worth of merchandise. On September 19th, 2021, he stole $11.24 worth of merchandise. On September 26, 2021, he stole $129.18 worth of merchandise. The grand total of loss was $363.32. Rodriguez-Velez was identified as the suspect, a criminal complaint was filed, and an arrest warrant obtained. Rodriguez-Velez remains a wanted person at this time. Any person knowing the whereabouts of Rodriguez-Velez should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” below.
LANCASTER, PA
crimewatchpa.com

THEFT OF PACKAGE ON 11/27/2021

On Saturday, November 27, 2021, between 7:00pm and 9:00pm, a package was stolen off the front porch of a residence on Cambridge Place the New Britain Walk development in Chalfont (New Britain Township). Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact us at either 215-822-1910, Police@NBTPD.org or by clicking the 'Submit A Tip' button. Anyone with information may remain anonymous.
NEW BRITAIN, PA
crimewatchpa.com

18-4304 Endangering the Welfare of Children and two additional charges

On November 20, 2021 at 1:21AM, the OPD arrested and charged 35 year old, Jason Daniel Price of Oxford. The victim reports after a child custody dispute, the victim was attempting to leave the residence with the infant baby in their arms, the defendant began striking the victim in the head at the...
OXFORD, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Crash Investigation - North Cedar Street

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD patrol function investigated a crash that occurred on 11/29/2021 around 4:01 PM in the 400 Block of North Cedar Street. A vehicle driven by Harold L. HALDEMAN, age 57, of Denver, struck a legally parked (unoccupied) vehicle. No injuries were reported. All site content on...
LITITZ, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Alcoholic Beverage Container

On the 21st of November, an officer driving on Lincoln Hwy observed a black SUV traveling Westbound with an expired registration. The officer stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver. The driver, Joselito Lopez, provided a PA Driver's License that had expired earlier in November. While... All site...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Drivers required to be licenses

On the 21st of November, an officer driving on Lincoln Hwy observed a black SUV traveling Westbound with an expired registration. The officer stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver. The driver, Joselito Lopez, provided a PA Driver's License that had expired earlier in November. While... All site...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KKTV

Felon arrested again in Fountain, now suspected of trying to steal a car while in possession of heroin

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A 27-year-old felon is now suspected of a new crime after police say they caught him trying to steal a car. According to Fountain Police, officers were called to City Hall for a “suspicious person.” Before officers arrived to the scene, the person stole a vehicle from the parking lot. Officers eventually found the stolen vehicle and police are reporting the suspect then tried to run on foot.
FOUNTAIN, CO
Fox 32 Chicago

Melrose Park man charged after detectives find hidden compartments in car filled with drugs, cash

KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A Melrose Park man faces several charges after detectives found hidden compartments in his car filled with drugs. Just weeks after a task force agreement was formalized between DuPage and Kane County Sheriff's, a Kane County Sheriff's detective conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 88 at Route 59 for several traffic violations, authorities said.
KANE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy