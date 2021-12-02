(2 count ) Retail Theft (F3)

Retail Theft Arrest, September 18 to 25, 2021, 1204 Millersville Pike – Weis Markets (LT) – Hector Luis Rodriguez-Velez, M/47, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense, following a rash of on-going shoplifting incidents. On September 18th, 2021, Rodriguez-Velez stole $122.90 worth of merchandise. On September 19th, 2021, he stole $11.24 worth of merchandise. On September 26, 2021, he stole $129.18 worth of merchandise. The grand total of loss was $363.32. Rodriguez-Velez was identified as the suspect, a criminal complaint was filed, and an arrest warrant obtained. Rodriguez-Velez remains a wanted person at this time. Any person knowing the whereabouts of Rodriguez-Velez should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” below.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO