Cancer

Novel insights into the BAP1-inactivated melanocytic tumor

By Michele Donati
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAP1-inactivated melanocytic tumor (BIMT) is a group of melanocytic neoplasms with epithelioid cell morphology molecularly characterized by the loss of function of BAP1, a tumor suppressor gene located on chromosome 3p21, and a mutually exclusive mitogenic driver mutation, more commonly BRAF. BIMTs can occur as a sporadic lesion or, less commonly,...

Nature.com

Water sources and kidney function: investigating chronic kidney disease of unknown etiology in a prospective study

A chronic Kidney Disease of unknown etiology (CKDu) has emerged with disproportionately high prevalence across dry lowland agricultural communities globally. Here we present the results of a prospective cohort of 293 patients with CKDu in the endemic region of Wilgamuwa, Sri Lanka, in whom we measured baseline kidney function and undertook quarterly follow up over 2"‰years. Well water was the primary historic drinking water source in the region, although a majority (68%) of participants reported switching to reverse osmosis water during study follow ups. Participants who reported ever drinking from well water had estimated glomerular filtration rates âˆ’6.7 (SD: 2.8) ml/min/1.73"‰m2 lower than participants who did not drink from well water historically (p"‰="‰0.0184) during the study period. Geospatial analysis identifies a cluster within the region where CKDu progression is significantly higher than the surrounding area. Samples of household wells (n"‰="‰262) indicated 68% had detectable agrochemical compounds with concentration above global water quality standards. It is expected that the detected contaminants compounds are indicators of poor water quality and that there is likely additional agrochemical exposure including commercial additives that may contribute to CKDu onset and/or progression. Thus, our study finds that well water exposure during a person's lifetime in this region is associated with kidney function decline and identifies and quantifies putative nephrotoxic agrochemicals above safe drinking water concentrations in these wells.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Unique Proteins in Tumor Cells Can Be Used to Generate Personalized T Cells

Investigators have developed an immunotherapy that is a potential option for children with hard-to-treat brain cancer. Unique proteins in an individual’s tumor cells can be used to generate personalized T cells to target and kill tumors, according to the results of a pre-clinical study. “This treatment will offer a potential...
CANCER
Newswise

Tumor Blood Vessel Growth May Be Target to Treat Glioblastoma and Other Cancers

Newswise — A novel protein regulator of tumor angiogenesis, TMEM230, was recently characterized by researchers to have a role in tumor development and vascularization, with potential as a target for anti-tumor therapy in difficult-to-treat cancers such as glioblastoma. TMEM230 increases tissue vascularization by 3 mechanisms: inducing tumor cell migration and...
CANCER
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence modelling in differentiating core biopsies of fibroadenoma from phyllodes tumor

Breast fibroepithelial lesions (FEL) are biphasic tumors which consist of benign fibroadenomas (FAs) and the rarer phyllodes tumors (PTs). FAs and PTs have overlapping features, but have different clinical management, which makes correct core biopsy diagnosis important. This study used whole-slide images (WSIs) of 187 FA and 100 PT core biopsies, to investigate the potential role of artificial intelligence (AI) in FEL diagnosis. A total of 9228 FA patches and 6443 PT patches was generated from WSIs of the training subset, with each patch being 224"‰Ã—"‰224 pixel in size. Our model employed a two-stage architecture comprising a convolutional neural network (CNN) component for feature extraction from the patches, and a recurrent neural network (RNN) component for whole-slide classification using activation values from the global average pooling layer in the CNN model. It achieved an overall slide-level accuracy of 87.5%, with accuracies of 80% and 95% for FA and PT slides respectively. This affirms the potential role of AI in diagnostic discrimination between FA and PT on core biopsies which may be further refined for use in routine practice.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Key factor sustaining malignant tumor state identified

In a study published in Nature Cancer, researchers led by Prof. Cedric Blanpain, WELBIO investigator, Director of the Laboratory of Stem Cells and Cancer and Professor at the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB), Belgium, demonstrated that NR2F2 is an essential regulator of malignant tumor state by controlling cancer stem cell and tumor maintenance in mouse and human cancers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Single cell imaging-based chromatin biomarkers for tumor progression

Tumour progression within the tissue microenvironment is accompanied by complex biomechanical alterations of the extracellular environment. While histopathology images provide robust biochemical markers for tumor progression in clinical settings, a quantitative single cell score using nuclear morphology and chromatin organization integrated with the long range mechanical coupling within the tumor microenvironment is missing. We propose that the spatial chromatin organization in individual nuclei characterises the cell state and their alterations during tumor progression. In this paper, we first built an image analysis pipeline and implemented it to classify nuclei from patient derived breast tissue biopsies of various cancer stages based on their nuclear and chromatin features. Replacing H&E with DNA binding dyes such as Hoescht stained tissue biopsies, we improved the classification accuracy. Using the nuclear morphology and chromatin organization features, we constructed a pseudo-time model to identify the chromatin state changes that occur during tumour progression. This enabled us to build a single-cell mechano-genomic score that characterises the cell state during tumor progression from a normal to a metastatic state. To gain further insights into the alterations in the local tissue microenvironments, we also used the nuclear orientations to identify spatial neighbourhoods that have been posited to drive tumor progression. Collectively, we demonstrate that image-based single cell chromatin and nuclear features are important single cell biomarkers for phenotypic mapping of tumor progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Tumor evolution selectively inactivates the core microRNA machinery for immune evasion

Cancer cells acquire genetic heterogeneity to escape from immune surveillance during tumor evolution, but a systematic approach to distinguish driver from passenger mutations is lacking. Here we investigate the impact of different immune pressure on tumor clonal dynamics and immune evasion mechanism, by combining massive parallel sequencing of immune edited tumors and CRISPR library screens in syngeneic mouse tumor model and co-culture system. We find that the core microRNA (miRNA) biogenesis and targeting machinery maintains the sensitivity of cancer cells to PD-1-independent T cell-mediated cytotoxicity. Genetic inactivation of the machinery or re-introduction of ANKRD52 frequent patient mutations dampens the JAK-STAT-interferon-Î³ signaling and antigen presentation in cancer cells, largely by abolishing miR-155-targeted silencing of suppressor of cytokine signaling 1 (SOCS1). Expression of each miRNA machinery component strongly correlates with intratumoral T cell infiltration in nearly all human cancer types. Our data indicate that the evolutionarily conserved miRNA pathway can be exploited by cancer cells to escape from T cell-mediated elimination and immunotherapy.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Novel Combinations as Frontline Therapy for mRCC

Chung-Han Lee, MD, PhD: Welcome to this Targeted Oncology™ Investigator Perspectives program. I’m Dr Chung-Han Lee from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center [in New York, New York]. Here I have with me Kiran. Do you want to introduce yourself?. Kiran Kehoe, RN, BSN, CCRN: Thank you. My name is Kiran...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
onclive.com

Novel Combination Approaches for HER2+ MBC

Volkmar Müller, MD, PhD: Moving on to the new drugs, there are fantastic and exciting developments we can discuss. One aspect we can discuss are new studies and combined therapies, tucatinib. There are several ongoing studies. Dr Criscitiello can you comment on that?. Carmen Criscitiello, MD, PhD: Yes, there are…several...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Molecular aspects of ovarian and endometrial tumors mapped to the level of a single cell

CHAPEL HILL, NC—For the first time, researchers have determined, cell-by-cell, the genetic and epigenetic state of ovarian and endometrial tumors. Scientists at the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, who led the research said this study is an important step forward in developing a better understanding of gynecologic cancers, as every tumor is a collection of different cells growing uncontrollably within its mass. Knowing how cell-to-cell variations affect the biological workings of the tumor is of utmost importance and can lead to new targets for therapeutic interventions.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Nature.com

Insights into the changes in the proteome of Alzheimer disease elucidated by a meta-analysis

Mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteomics is a powerful tool to explore pathogenic changes of a disease in an unbiased manner and has been used extensively in Alzheimer disease (AD) research. Here, by performing a meta-analysis of high-quality proteomic studies, we address which pathological changes are observed consistently and therefore most likely are of great importance for AD pathogenesis. We retrieved datasets, comprising a total of 21,588 distinct proteins identified across 857 postmortem human samples, from ten studies using labeled or label-free MS approaches. Our meta-analysis findings showed significant alterations of 757 and 1,195 proteins in AD in the labeled and label-free datasets, respectively. Only 33 proteins, some of which were associated with synaptic signaling, had the same directional change across the individual studies. However, despite alterations in individual proteins being different between the labeled andÂ the label-free datasets, several pathways related to synaptic signaling, oxidative phosphorylation, immune response and extracellular matrix were commonly dysregulated in AD. These pathways represent robust changes in the human AD brain and warrant further investigation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Progressive modulation of resting-state brain activity during neurofeedback of positive-social emotion regulation networks

Neurofeedback allows for the self-regulation of brain circuits implicated in specific maladaptive behaviors, leading to persistent changes in brain activity and connectivity. Positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback enhances emotion regulation capabilities, which is critical for reducing the severity of various psychiatric disorders. Training dorsomedial prefrontal cortex (dmPFC) to exert a top-down influence on bilateral amygdala during positive-social emotion regulation progressivelyÂ (linearly) modulates connectivity within the trained network and induces positive mood. However, the processes during rest that interleave the neurofeedback training remain poorly understood. We hypothesized that short resting periods at the end of training sessions of positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback would show alterations within emotion regulation and neurofeedback learning networks. We used complementary model-based and data-driven approaches to assess how resting-state connectivity relates to neurofeedback changes at the end of training sessions. In the experimental group, we found lower progressive dmPFC self-inhibition and an increase of connectivity in networks engaged in emotion regulation, neurofeedback learning, visuospatial processing, and memory. Our findings highlight a large-scale synergy between neurofeedback and resting-state brain activity and connectivity changes within the target network and beyond. This work contributes to our understanding of concomitant learning mechanisms post training and facilitates development of efficient neurofeedback training.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Myeloid-associated differentiation marker is a novel SP-A-associated transmembrane protein whose expression on airway epithelial cells correlates with asthma severity

Surfactant protein A (SP-A) is well-known for its protective role in pulmonary immunity. Previous studies from our group have shown that SP-A mediates eosinophil activities, including degranulation and apoptosis. In order to identify potential binding partners on eosinophils for SP-A, eosinophil lysates were subjected to SP-A pull-down and tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) analysis. We identified one membrane-bound protein, myeloid-associated differentiation marker (MYADM), as a candidate SP-A binding partner. Blocking MYADM on mouse and human eosinophils ex vivo prevented SP-A from inducing apoptosis; blocking MYADM in vivo led to increased persistence of eosinophilia and airway hyper-responsiveness in an ovalbumin (OVA) allergy model and increased airways resistance and mucus production in a house dust mite (HDM) asthma model. Examination of a subset of participants in the Severe Asthma Research Program (SARP) cohort revealed a significant association between epithelial expression of MYADM in asthma patients and parameters of airway inflammation, including: peripheral blood eosinophilia, exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) and the number of exacerbations in the past 12Â months. Taken together, our studies provide the first evidence of MYADM as a novel SP-A-associated protein that is necessary for SP-A to induce eosinophil apoptosis and we bring to light the potential importance of this previously unrecognized transmembrane protein in patients with asthma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

RIPK1 dephosphorylation and kinase activation by PPP1R3G/PP1Î³ promote apoptosis and necroptosis

Receptor-interacting protein kinase 1Â (RIPK1) is a key regulator of inflammation and cell death. Many sites on RIPK1, including serine 25, are phosphorylated to inhibit its kinase activity and cell death. How these inhibitory phosphorylation sites are dephosphorylated is poorly understood. Using a sensitized CRISPR whole-genome knockout screen, we discover that protein phosphatase 1 regulatory subunit 3G (PPP1R3G) is required for RIPK1-dependent apoptosis and type I necroptosis. Mechanistically, PPP1R3G recruits its catalytic subunit protein phosphatase 1"‰gamma (PP1Î³) to complex I to remove inhibitory phosphorylations of RIPK1. A PPP1R3G mutant which does not bind PP1Î³ fails to rescue RIPK1 activation and cell death. Furthermore, chemical prevention of RIPK1 inhibitory phosphorylations or mutation of serine 25 of RIPK1 to alanine largely restores cell death in PPP1R3G-knockout cells. Finally, Ppp1r3gâˆ’/âˆ’ mice are protected from tumor necrosis factor-induced systemic inflammatory response syndrome, confirming the important role of PPP1R3G in regulating apoptosis and necroptosis in vivo.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tumor-associated macrophages promote PD-L1 expression in tumor cells by regulating PKM2 nuclear translocation in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

In many types of cancer, tumor cells prefer to use glycolysis as a major energy acquisition method. Here, we found that the 18fluoro-deoxyglucose (FDG) positron emission tomography (PET)/computed tomography (CT)-based markers were positively associated with the expression of programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1), pyruvate kinase M2 (PKM2), both of which indicate poor prognosis in patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). However, the regulatory mechanism of PD-L1 remains elusive. In this study, we confirmed that transforming growth factor-beta1 (TGF-Î²1) secreted by tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) was a key factor contributing to the expression of PD-L1 in PDAC cells by inducing the nuclear translocation of PKM2. Using co-immunoprecipitation and chromatin immunoprecipitation assays, we demonstrated that the interaction between PKM2 and signal transducer and activator of transcription 1 (STAT1) was enhanced by TGF-Î²1 stimulation, which facilitated the transactivation of PD-L1 by the binding of PKM2 and STAT1 to its promoter. In vivo, PKM2 knockdown decreased PD-L1 expression in PDAC cells and inhibited tumor growth partly by promoting natural killer cell activation and function, and the combination of PD-1/PD-L1 blockade with PKM2 knockdown limited tumor growth. In conclusion, PKM2 significantly contributes to TAM-induced PD-L1 overexpression and immunosuppression, providing a novel target for immunotherapies for PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

A cohort study investigating the occurrence of differences in care provided to men and women in an intensive care unit

It has been reported that there are differences in the care given within the intensive care unit (ICU) between men and women. The aim of this study is to investigate if any differences still exist between men and women regarding the level of intensive care provided, using prespecified intensive care items. This is a retrospective cohort study of 9017 ICU patients admitted to a university hospital between 2006 and 2016. Differences in use of mechanical ventilation, invasive monitoring, vasoactive treatment, inotropic treatment, echocardiography, renal replacement therapy and central venous catheters based on the sex of the patient were analysed using univariate and multivariable logistic regressions. Subgroup analyses were performed on patients diagnosed with sepsis, cardiac arrest and respiratory disease. Approximately one third of the patients were women. Overall, men received more mechanical ventilation, more dialysis and more vasoactive treatment. Among patients admitted with a respiratory disease, men were more likely to receive mechanical ventilation. Furthermore, men were more likely to receive levosimendan if admitted with cardiac arrest. We conclude that differences in the level of intensive care provided to men and women still exist.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Dopamine and fear memory formation in the human amygdala

Learning which environmental cues that predict danger is crucial for survival and accomplished through Pavlovian fear conditioning. In humans and rodents alike, fear conditioning is amygdala-dependent and rests on similar neurocircuitry. Rodent studies have implicated a causative role for dopamine in the amygdala during fear memory formation, but the role of dopamine in aversive learning in humans is unclear. Here, we show dopamine release in the amygdala and striatum during fear learning in humans. Using simultaneous positron emission tomography and functional magnetic resonance imaging, we demonstrate that the amount of dopamine release is linked to strength of conditioned fear responses and linearly coupled to learning-induced activity in the amygdala. Thus, like in rodents, formation of amygdala-dependent fear memories in humans seems to be facilitated by endogenous dopamine release, supporting an evolutionary conserved neurochemical mechanism for aversive memory formation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Aiphanol, a native compound, suppresses angiogenesis via dual-targeting VEGFR2 and COX2

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 413 (2021) Cite this article. Pathological neo-vascularization is a hallmark of cancer and several diseases. Accumulating evidence supports the notion that antiangiogenic treatment can abolish tumor angiogenesis to achieve longer disease-free survival. Although growth factors and their receptors function as the main drivers in angiogenesis, the involvement of other regulators, e.g., Cyclooxygenase-2 (COX2),1 should also be considered, especially for managing the resistance to therapies against receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs). Hence, utilizing distinct inhibitors and developing multitargeting agents could be desired and practical approaches in conquering tumor angiogenesis.
CANCER
Nature.com

SET activation of nitroarenes by 2-azaallyl anions as a straightforward access to 2,5-dihydro-1,2,4-oxadiazoles

The use of nitroarenes as amino sources in synthesis is challenging. Herein is reported an unusual, straightforward, and transition metal-free method for the net [3 + 2]-cycloaddition reaction of 2-azaallyl anions with nitroarenes. The products of this reaction are diverse 2,5-dihydro-1,2,4-oxadiazoles (>40 examples, up to 95% yield). This method does not require an external reductant to reduce nitroarenes, nor does it employ nitrosoarenes, which are often used in N"“O cycloadditions. Instead, it is proposed that the 2-azaallyl anions, which behave as super electron donors (SEDs), deliver an electron to the nitroarene to generate a nitroarene radical anion. A downstream 2-azaallyl radical coupling with a newly formed nitrosoarene is followed by ring closure to afford the observed products. This proposed reaction pathway is supported by computational studies and experimental evidence. Overall, this method uses readily available materials, is green, and exhibits a broad scope.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Differentiating features of OCT angiography in diabetic macular edema

The purpose of current study was to evaluate different optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) metrics in eyes with diabetic retinopathy with and without diabetic macular edema (DME). In this retrospective study, macular OCTA images of eyes with non-proliferative or proliferative diabetic retinopathy were evaluated. Vascular density, vascular complexity and non-perfusion densities were compared between eyes with and without DME. One-hundred-thirty-eight eyes of 92 diabetic patients including 49 eyes with DME were included. In multivariate analysis, the presence of DME was positively associated with geometric perfusion deficit (GPD) in superficial capillary plexus (SCP), capillary non-perfusion (CNP) of SCP, and GPD in deep capillary plexus (DCP) (all P"‰<"‰0.05). In eyes with DME, central foveal thickness was associated with VD ratio (SCP/DCP) (P"‰="‰0.001) and FAZ area (P"‰="‰0.001). In conclusion, in eyes with diabetic retinopathy, the presence of DME was associated with more extensive capillary non-perfusion compared to those with no macular edema.
SCIENCE

