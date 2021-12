Bournemouth on England’s south coast has been the most in-demand seaside hotspot for buyers in 2021, according to a property website.Rightmove which carried out the analysis, defined the most in-demand coastal areas as those which received the highest numbers of buyer enquiries made via its website in 2021.It also identified Padstow in Cornwall as this year’s top coastal asking price hotspot, with the average asking price surging by a fifth (20%) compared with last year.The significant price tag jump as demand for coastal properties booms could make getting on the housing ladder more of a struggle for some people.Morecambe...

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO