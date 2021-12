Enterprise IoT Insights rarely reports on executive appointments, but this one is apposite in light of the cellular IoT market’s grab for scale in late 2021, and the good work by virtual IoT operators to show it the way. Germany-based IoT provider 1NCE, which was among the first to flat-rate cellular IoT roaming fees, has recruited Ivo Rook, once of Vodafone in the UK and T-Mobile in the US, as its new chief operating officer.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO