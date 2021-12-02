Jennies soccer set for Central Region Championship match

North Central Women’s Soccer Season Recap. The Cardinals had one of their strongest ever seasons, making a run to the CCIW Championship game. Andrew Gamarra, Head Coach: “Losing last year, it gave us an opportunity to be grateful and humble and just understand that, you know, at moments when we can’t do things that we love and be passionate about. You get great, you gained an appreciation for it. So for our kids to step in year and just know that where we’ve been to, where we are now, it’s just it’s been a great journey.”

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO