ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Astronauts Conduct Previously Postponed Spacewalk

By VOA News
dallassun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo astronauts with the U.S. space agency, NASA, left the International Space Station (ISS) Thursday to conduct a spacewalk to replace a broken antenna system, two days after the walk was postponed over concerns about space debris. NASA...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
parabolicarc.com

Soyuz MS-20 Spacecraft Check Inspection Conducted

BAIKONUR COSMODROME, Kazakhstan (Roscosmos PR) — On Thursday, December 2, 2021, the 20th expedition to the ISS crews conducted a check inspection of the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft. After an introductory briefing, the cosmonauts and spaceflight participants familiarized themselves with the composition, placement of cargo and equipment in the descent vehicle and in the habitable compartment. At the end of the inspection, the crews returned no remarks and thanked all the specialists for their work.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayla Barron
parabolicarc.com

NASA Orders 3 Additional Crew Dragon Flights From SpaceX

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — NASA intends to issue a sole source modification to SpaceX to acquire up to three additional crew flights to the International Space Station as part of its Commercial Crew Transportation Capabilities (CCtCap) contract. The additional crew flights allow NASA to maintain an uninterrupted U.S. capability for human access to the space station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

Space station's orbit adjusted to dodge debris from old U.S. rocket

Amid heightened concern about the growing threat of space debris, the International Space Station's orbit was adjusted on Friday in a debris avoidance maneuver to steer clear of a bit of U.S. space junk. A tweet from Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, said the Progress MS-18 cargo ship, docked to the space station's aft port, fired its thrusters for about two-and-a-half minutes, lowering the lab's altitude slightly to provide plenty of clearance between the outpost and debris from an old Pegasus rocket body.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

'Potentially hazardous' asteroid worth nearly $5 billion will enter Earth’s orbit next week, NASA says

A gigantic, "potentially hazardous" space rock bigger than the Eiffel Tower will enter Earth’s orbit next week, according to NASA. The egg-shaped asteroid, named 4660 Nereus, is 1,082 feet (330 meters) long and will break into Earth’s orbit traveling at 14,700 mph (23,700 km/h) on Saturday, Dec. 11. Thankfully for all of our weekend plans, the asteroid is expected to skim past Earth at some distance without making impact, but it will still be closer to us than it has been in 20 years.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronauts#Spacewalk#Russian#Iss#The Associated Press#Reuters
wibqam.com

International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The International Space Station performed a manoeuvre on Friday to temporarily swerve away from a fragment of a U.S. launch vehicle, the head of Russia’s space agency said. Dmitry Rogozin, who heads Roscosmos, said the station’s orbit dropped by 310 metres (339 yards) for less than three...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Interesting Engineering

The ISS Just Swerved to Avoid a Dangerous Collision With Space Junk

The seven crew members aboard the International Space Station had a stressful morning. The ISS took an evasive maneuver on Friday to avoid colliding with a piece of space junk, according to Dmitry Rogozin, head of Russian space agency Roscosmos. The fragment came from a Pegasus rocket launched by the United States in 1994. The ISS deviated from its course by roughly 1,000 ft (310 m) for nearly three minutes, the agency said in a tweet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

NASA ‘extra careful’ canceling spacewalk 2 weeks after Russia destroys satellite with missile

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said today the space agency was “being extra careful” in canceling a planned spacewalk today after notification that debris could threaten astronauts venturing outside the International Space Station. “We don’t know the answer to the question, ‘Is that debris field what caused the cancellation of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

NASA reveals the 3 contenders to replace the International Space Station

While the International Space Station is the destination for conducting research in low-Earth orbit, it will not be that way forever. The United States and NASA, along with partners worldwide who are already helping to maintain the ISS, will continue to fund the space station for a few more years, but eventually, it will have to be replaced. NASA has now named three companies selected to submit designs for new space stations, and there are some familiar names on the list.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

This is Northrop Grumman’s grand vision for a new NASA Space Station

The International Space Station (ISS) is aging and has been developing issues that could one day make it uninhabitable over the last several years. After spending decades in orbit, NASA looks to a future where other space stations will also orbit the Earth. Rather than being developed by NASA and partner nations, these future space stations will be commercial projects. NASA has awarded a contract to Northrop Grumman to develop a cost-effective commercial free-flying space station in low Earth orbit (LEO).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

NASA intends to acquire three more crewed flights from SpaceX

With Boeing’s Starliner taking a few years longer than planned to get off the ground, NASA intends to purchase three more Crew Dragon flights to the ISS from SpaceX. In a blog post Friday, NASA announced its intent to acquire the flights, stating “to maintain an uninterrupted U.S. capability for human access to the space station.” A nice way of saying that Starliner is taking too long so it needs more SpaceX flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Denver

Colorado Space Company Will Help Build The Next Space Station

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado continues to lead the way in the next-generation space race. It was announced Thursday that Sierra Space, based in Broomfield, has been selected by NASA to help build the next space station. The International Space Station was launched in 1998, and is quickly reaching the end of its life. For years, NASA has been planning its replacement and soliciting ideas from private companies to lower the price tag. Two companies – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Colorado’s Sierra Space will partner to build Orbital Reef. (credit: Orbital Reef) Orbital Reef is the future of continual manned presence in...
BROOMFIELD, CO
AFP

NASA awards $415 mn to fund three commercial space stations

NASA on Thursday awarded three companies hundreds of millions of dollars to develop commercial space stations it hopes will eventually replace the International Space Station, which is due to retire around the end of the decade. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, aerospace company Nanoracks and defense contractor Northrop Grumman won $130 million, $160 million and $125.6 million contracts respectively to develop their orbital outposts. A fourth company, Axiom Space, was previously awarded a $140 million contract. The US space agency is increasingly turning to private industry to develop hardware it once made itself, in order to reduce costs and to focus on its ambitious goals, which include building habitats on the Moon and preparing for a crewed mission to Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy