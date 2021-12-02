NASA Astronauts Conduct Previously Postponed Spacewalk

While the International Space Station is the destination for conducting research in low-Earth orbit, it will not be that way forever. The United States and NASA, along with partners worldwide who are already helping to maintain the ISS, will continue to fund the space station for a few more years, but eventually, it will have to be replaced. NASA has now named three companies selected to submit designs for new space stations, and there are some familiar names on the list.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO