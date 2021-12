Claire Cronin’s music plays like the ghostly sounds someone lost in the woods in winter, hungry, beyond tired, and bordering on frostbite might make. Her guitar chords, slow trudges that she seems to lean on for dear life, take listeners through a rural North America where reality meets lore. Her voice, disembodied but certain and sometimes in harmony with husband and multi-instrumentalist Ezra Buchla, finds itself somewhere between Brigid Mae Power and Neil Young. And often, her only other accompaniment is Buchla’s synth or violin, which lurk in the background, hazy, just out of reach, but integral to what Cronin is conjuring. To use a perhaps all-too-obvious but no less appropriate term, her music is haunted.

