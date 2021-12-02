Brad Stevens slams ‘idiotic’ jabs at star forward Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has regained his groove over the past couple of games—extracting the biggest sigh of relief from Boston Celtics fans all over the world. The Celtics have been on a roll recently, despite the absence of Jaylen Brown due to injury, as Tatum has been on a 30-point hot streak. The 23-year-old franchise player has put up 33, 37, and 34 points in his last three outings, while shooting 50% or higher from the field. As Tatum has been lighting it up from everywhere on the court, Tatum is fully aware of the effort it took for him to shrug off his slow start to the season, as Brian Robb of masslive.com states:

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO