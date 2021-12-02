ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brad Stevens slams ‘idiotic’ jabs at star forward Jayson Tatum

By Boston.com
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Marcus Smart publicly criticized teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum earlier in the season, Brad Stevens kept his request that Smart and his Celtics teammates...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Union Leader

Jayson Tatum, Celtics torch Lakers in LeBron's return

Jayson Tatum had 37 points and 11 rebounds as the host Boston Celtics spoiled the much-anticipated return of LeBron James in a 130-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. James finished with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting and six rebounds in 32 minutes after missing the Lakers'...
NBA
Reuters

Jayson Tatum, Celtics attempt to silence Thunder

2021-11-20 18:23:21 GMT+00:00 - An emotional victory over their rivals has the Boston Celtics riding high into a home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jayson Tatum's 37 points and 11 rebounds carried the Celtics in a 130-108 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Tatum's big game spoiled the return of Lakers star LeBron James after he missed eight games with an abdominal injury.
NBA
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: Jayson Tatum Goes Off On The Lakers

Bill Russell, who did such unprecedented things as a Boston Celtic, doesn't make it back for too many games but a game with the Los Angeles Lakers? LeBron James back and taking on the young Celtic star and former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum? How could he pass on that?. So...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Marcus Smart
hotnewhiphop.com

Jayson Tatum Speaks On High Praise From Bill Russell

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics struggled mightily to start the season. It seemed as though the Celtics were going to go through another disappointing season, however, things quickly turned around after Marcus Smart called out the team's superstars for not passing the ball. Since that time, the Celtics have been on a roll, and now, they are 10-8 which puts them tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.
NBA
The Spun

Anonymous NBA Coach Has Blunt Message For Jayson Tatum

After making the Eastern Conference Finals in two out of three seasons from 2017 to 2020, the Boston Celtics have seemingly taken a step back. A first-round playoff exit last year and a lackluster start to the 2021-22 campaign has many wondering exactly what’s going on with the historic organization.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Eastern Conference
MassLive.com

Jayson Tatum establishing Celtics’ consistent All-Star form once again after win over Thunder

There was a laundry list of reasons why the Boston Celtics had one of the seven worst offenses in the NBA through the opening month of the regular season. Historically bad 3-point shooting from a number of starters was a recurring issue as was a lack of reliable scoring from Boston’s young talent on the bench. Perhaps the most surprising problem? One of the worst slumps of Jayson Tatum’s career.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum gets brutally honest overcoming early slump

Jayson Tatum has regained his groove over the past couple of games—extracting the biggest sigh of relief from Boston Celtics fans all over the world. The Celtics have been on a roll recently, despite the absence of Jaylen Brown due to injury, as Tatum has been on a 30-point hot streak. The 23-year-old franchise player has put up 33, 37, and 34 points in his last three outings, while shooting 50% or higher from the field. As Tatum has been lighting it up from everywhere on the court, Tatum is fully aware of the effort it took for him to shrug off his slow start to the season, as Brian Robb of masslive.com states:
NBA
newyorkcitynews.net

Sizzling Jayson Tatum and Celtics host Rockets

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics look to stay unbeaten on their homestand Monday night when the Houston Rockets come to town. Boston earned victories over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday in the first two of four successive games at home. Most...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Jayson Tatum Joins Patriots’ Matt Judon With Anti-Mac And Cheese Take

It turns out Jayson Tatum and Matthew Judon could celebrate Thanksgiving together. The Boston Celtics star on Thursday said in a team-provided video that he never has had macaroni and cheese, but he doesn’t eat cheese, so the classic dish doesn’t belong on the table for the holiday dinner. Judon,...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Are Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum helping each other on the court?

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum seems to have finally shaken off his early season shooting funk that plagued him as it has many stars around the NBA, and fellow All-Star forward Jaylen Brown returned from an eight-game convalescence from a right hamstring injury in the Celtics’ 108-90 win over the Houston Rockets at TD Garden on Monday night.
NBA
Sporting News

Jayson Tatum's offensive burst igniting Celtics turnaround

The Boston Celtics have gotten off to an up and down start to the season, now sitting above .500 (9-8) for the first time in 2021-22, following their 111-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) The absence...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Jayson Tatum, the finisher

As Jayson Tatum goes, so go the Boston Celtics. Over the last eight games, Tatum has started to hit his stride. Since November 6th, the team’s leading scorer has averaged 28.6 points and 9.1 rebounds. Sure, he’s shooting 41.6% on nearly ten 3-pointers a game — and points flow when great shooters knock down shots.
NBA
NESN

How Jayson Tatum Managed To Turn Scoring Slump Around For Celtics

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum is in the midst of something special. The 23-year-old logged 30 points in Monday’s defeat of the Houston Rockets. That’s become somewhat of an everyday occurrence for him lately, as that marked his fourth consecutive game with at least 30 points. It’s the second-longest streak of 30-point games in his career — he reached five in February 2020.
NBA
celticslife.com

Brad Stevens responds to quote that Jayson Tatum doesn't care about winning

Here's what Celtics President of Basketball Operations had to say about the report from an anonymous assistant coach in the NBA that Jayson Tatum cares more about individul accolades than winning:. Stevens defended his star franchise forward on his weekly interview on Toucher and Rich this morning.
NBA
NBC Sports

Jayson Tatum's Team USA coach remembers experience together fondly

Winning a gold medal together seems to have created a lasting memory for Gregg Popovich when it comes to Jayson Tatum. Popovich, the longtime San Antonio Spurs coach who doubles as Team USA's bench boss, spoke about his experience with the Boston Celtics star ahead of their meeting Friday night at the AT&T Center.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy