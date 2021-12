When adaptations come up, there will very obviously be changes. Especially when there are two different media at play or years passed. Of course, this happened in the Netflix live-action version of Cowboy Bebop. Things like the story and characterizations are bound to shift. But in the case of this version? That’s when I felt the show most fell apart. Many major Cowboy Bebop characters — like Jet Black, Ein, and Faye Valentine — experience changes that go beyond what you’d expect. The result is a sense that the people preparing this adaptation either didn’t feel confident enough in who they were in the original to let them be themselves.

