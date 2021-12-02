ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Tune Therapeutics launches with $40M in funding, aims to fine-tune activity of genes in cells

By Charlotte Schubert
geekwire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new biotech startup with operations in Seattle and Durham, N.C., has launched with $40 million in new funding and a leadership team peppered with veterans of Seattle cell therapy biotechs. Tune Therapeutics is deploying technology to fine-tune the activity of genes in cells. The company has developed a...

www.geekwire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Matt Kane plots ambitious return to Triangle biotech scene with Tune Therapeutics

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: December 3, 2021. Enjoying the newsletter? Subscribe to it here, and share with your friends and colleagues. After successfully taking his last company, Precision Biosciences, to an IPO, Kane stepped down from Precision earlier this year. Now, he’s tackling a new frontier of gene therapy...
RALEIGH, NC
Phys.org

Activating immune cells for cancer nano-immunotherapy

With nanotechnology we can understand, mimic, and modulate our immune system. For her Ph.D. research, Annelies Wauters studied how tiny nanocarriers can be used to control the immune system, and target and activate immune cells to fight cancer cells. Wauters defends her thesis on December 3rd. For the past two...
CANCER
biospace.com

Tune Therapeutics Debuts with $40 Million to Fine-Tune the Human Genome

Tune Therapeutics debuted Thursday, introducing TEMPO, a precise genetic tuning platform, which seeks to fine-tune gene expression in the emerging class of epi-therapeutics. The Durham and Seattle-based biotechnology company said TEMPO has the power to reverse pathways of cancer, aging and other genetic diseases by altering cell fate and function at will. Tune claims TEMPO can rapidly target and adjust the epigenomic machinery, controlling gene expression and dictating how the DNA will be molded. The platform could aid in diseases engaging multiplex or polygenic interactions and has the capacity to fine-tune gene expression toward healthy levels through varying specific control modules in an iterative process.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ucsf.edu

Sickle Cell Clinical Trial Aims to Cure Disease by Correcting Patient’s Mutated Gene

UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland has received the largest research trial grant in its history to launch an innovative clinical trial that aims to cure sickle cell disease. The study, which plans to enroll its first patient later this year, will use CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology on patients’ own blood stem cells to correct the mutated gene that causes the debilitating disorder.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Industry
Seattle, WA
Business
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Business
Durham, NC
Industry
KOLR10 News

Scientists use stem cells to create models of pre-embryos

(AP) – Scientists are using human stem cells to create a structure that mimics a pre-embryo and can serve as a research alternative to a real one. They say these “blastoids” provide an efficient, ethical way to study human development and pursue biomedical discoveries in fertility and contraception. The latest effort was detailed Thursday in the journal […]
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Preclinical therapeutics ex ovo quail eggs as a biomimetic automation-ready xenograft platform

Preclinical cancer research ranges from in vitro studies that are inexpensive and not necessarily reflective of the tumor microenvironment to mouse studies that are better models but prohibitively expensive at scale. Chorioallantoic membrane (CAM) assays utilizing Japanese quail (Coturnix japonica) are a cost-effective screening method to precede and minimize the scope of murine studies for anti-cancer efficacy and drug toxicity. To increase the throughput of CAM assays we have built and optimized an 11-day platform for processing up to 200 quail eggs per screening to evaluate drug efficacy and drug toxicity caused by a therapeutic. We demonstrate ex ovo concordance with murine in vivo studies, even when the in vitro and in vivo studies diverge, suggesting a role for this quail shell-free CAM xenograft assay in the validation of new anti-cancer agents.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#Sangamo Therapeutics#Gene Expression#Tune Therapeutics#Tempo#Epigenomics#Duke University#Gersbach Co#Lyell Immunopharma#Juno Therapeutics
Nature.com

Nonspecific binding of common anti-CFTR antibodies in ciliated cells of human airway epithelium

There is evidence that the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) anion channel is highly expressed at the apical pole of ciliated cells in human bronchial epithelium (HBE), however recent studies have detected little CFTR mRNA in those cells. To understand this discrepancy we immunostained well differentiated primary HBE cells using CFTR antibodies. We confirmed apical immunofluorescence in ciliated cells and quantified the covariance of the fluorescence signals and that of an antibody against the ciliary marker centrin-2 using image cross-correlation spectroscopy (ICCS). Super-resolution stimulated emission depletion (STED) imaging localized the immunofluorescence in distinct clusters at the bases of the cilia. However, similar apical fluorescence was observed when the monoclonal CFTR antibodies 596, 528 and 769 were used to immunostain ciliated cells expressing F508del-CFTR, or cells lacking CFTR due to a Class I mutation. A BLAST search using the CFTR epitope identified a similar amino acid sequence in the ciliary protein rootletin X1. Its expression level correlated with the intensity of immunostaining by CFTR antibodies and it was detected by 596 antibody after transfection into CFBE cells. These results may explain the high apparent expression of CFTR in ciliated cells and reports of anomalous apical immunofluorescence in well differentiated cells that express F508del-CFTR.
SCIENCE
geekwire.com

Property services platform Lessen opening new Seattle office as it raises $170M in fresh funding

Lessen, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based company that runs a marketplace platform for property services, is growing in Seattle as it gets set to open a new downtown office. The company already employs about 30 people in Seattle and is looking to at least double that number in 2022. A lease is being finalized for a space at 2nd Avenue and Columbia Street near Pioneer Square.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
technologynetworks.com

Optimize Cell and Gene Therapies With Single-Cell Multiomics

One of the more promising types of cancer immunotherapy involves engineering immune cells to recognize and attack cancer. While immune cell therapies like chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy have been effective for treating some cancers, untangling the mechanisms behind patient response, resistance, and development of toxicities after infusion continues to be a critical focus of ongoing research.
CANCER
The Atlantic

A Billion Sea Creatures Cooked to Death

This article was originally published by High Country News. During this summer’s stifling heat wave, Robin Fales patrolled the same sweep of shore on Washington’s San Juan Island every day at low tide. The stench of rotting sea life grew as temperatures edged toward triple digits—roughly 30 degrees above average—and Fales watched the beds of kelp she studies wilt and fade. “They were bleaching more than I had ever seen,” recalls Fales, a Ph.D. candidate and marine ecologist at the University of Washington. She didn’t know if they would make it.
WILDLIFE
MedPage Today

Dementia Tied to Resting Heart Rate

Higher resting heart rate (RHR) was linked to greater dementia risk and faster cognitive decline independent of cardiovascular disease in a study of more than 2,000 older adults in Sweden. People with RHR of 80 bpm or higher had a 55% increased risk of developing dementia compared with people whose...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
thewoodyshow.com

Study Declares Winner Between Pfizer And Moderna Vaccines

A new study from researchers at Harvard University has determined which vaccine offers the best protection against COVID-19. The results of the study, which were published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that Moderna's vaccine is slightly more effective than the one made by Pfizer. The researchers combed...
INDUSTRY
ajmc.com

Review Explains Role of IL-11 in Inflammatory Diseases

Circulating Interleukin-11 is difficult to detect in healthy individuals, but when it is present in various inflammatory diseases, it has an elevated present in affected tissues, according to a literature review. Circulating Interleukin-11 (IL-11) is difficult to detect in healthy individuals, but when it is present in various inflammatory diseases,...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy