Take a spin on the Florida football head coach carousel over the past decade

The SEC, as we all know, is different. Yes, it just means more, but it’s not always a good place to move if you want your children to spend a significant amount of time in the 14 (soon to be 16) cities and villages that make up this conference.

Maybe the new slogan could be: “The SEC. We Fire Coaches.”

This is the conference that has fired two coaches within two seasons of them feeling the sweet flutters of confetti for winning it all. Win your division? Big at the time, meaningless eventually.

It’s a cutthroat league where coaches preach loyalty but are only loyal to their paychecks. Come to the SEC and you will be set for life financially, but there is a decent chance you will have to suffer the indignation of being canned, which is always a great headline for your kids to read.

We have certainly seen it at Florida, a school on a three-coach losing streak. But it wasn’t all bad. Here’s a look at the Florida careers of the last three coaches, a little more than a decade of dysfunction since Urban Meyer left:

WILL MUSCHAMP

The good: Muschamp had to spend his first year scrubbing the entitlement out of the locker room. That included sending a future NFL defensive back (Janoris Jenkins) packing and closing practices because players had a habit of not showing up under the previous regime.

And by the second year, he had already molded the team in his image. Run first, play defense. It was an old-school SEC team in the house that Steve Spurrier built.

But it worked. Florida won 11 games that year and was possibly a play away from being in the national title game despite not winning the SEC (although Muschamp was SEC Coach of the Year). The Gators played two straight road games in the second and third week of the season where “College GameDay” was in town and won them both.

The not-so-good: In Year 3, it all fell apart. Quarterback Jeff Driskel went down in the

game, defensive star Dominique Easley went down the next week in practice. Florida lost its last seven games with the most crippling being a 26-20 loss to Georgia Southern.

While there were other injuries that were factors, Florida should never lose seven straight and certainly never lose to Georgia Southern.

The volatile Muschamp was such a good guy that Jeremy Foley did not give in to the noise in the system.

The decision: But Muschamp knew Year 4 had better be closer to 2012 than 2013 or he would be gone.

Unfortunately, the season did not go well. Florida gave up the most yardage in school history in a loss to Alabama. Two weeks later, Muschamp benched Driskel for Treon Harris and Florida rallied to beat Tennessee in Knoxville 10-9.

But a bad beat at home against LSU and a terrible loss on homecoming to Missouri meant that Muschamp needed to win out or he was gone.

He finally got the monkey off his back by beating Georgia and then won against Vanderbilt. But the loss to Steve Spurrier’s South Carolina team because of special team gaffes sealed his fate. He was fired and that led to a strange press conference where it sounded like Florida was introducing a coach instead of letting one go.

Everyone at Florida liked Will Muschamp. And the pool of available coaches was not exactly a best-case scenario.

But it had become a toxic environment on the recruiting trail.

The numbers: Muschamp never got the offensive side of things, but his team was almost always in games. In fact, there were 18 one-possession games out of the 49 he coached. In those games, Muschamp went 8-10, including 0-4 in that bad 2013 season.

He finished his Gator career with a record of 28-21, 17-15 in the SEC.

His record vs. Florida rivals:

4-0

FSU 1-3

1-3 Georgia 1-3

1-3 Miami 0-1

JIM McELWAIN

The good: With his new quarterback, Will Grier, the Gators started fast winning six straight games. Grier got busted for using a banned supplement and the team wasn’t the same, but the Gators managed to win the SEC East for the first time since 2009.

He did it again the following year under the most unusual of circumstances, having to play the final game of the SEC season at LSU instead of at home because of a hurricane. Florida won that game on the last play, a goal-line stand.

So, Florida was back in Atlanta on a regular basis and the Swamp was jumping again, especially when Florida handled No. 3 Ole Miss and Hugh Freeze in that first season.

And McElwain was making strides in the recruiting part of it as his last class ranked in the top 10 nationally.

The not-so-good: If McElwain had success in the SEC, his Achilles heel was how Florida performed at the end of the seasons.

The Gators scored two points in a loss to FSU in 2015, weren’t competitive in the SEC title game and got smoked by Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. The following year, UF was hammered by FSU one week after that great win in Baton Rouge and a week after that lost 54-16 to No. 1 Alabama.

He never got to coach the back end of his third season.

The decision: Because it wasn’t about wins and losses. There was a lot going on both behind the scenes and publicly that new athletic director Scott Stricklin had to deal with.

McElwain believed in circling the wagons and not letting anybody in. He was off-putting to anybody in the University Athletic Association not connected to the football team and insulted the fan base and the administration multiple times.

At Florida, the philosophy had always been that “we’re all in this together.” McElwain did not feel that applied to him.

When he lost the 2017 opener to Michigan, it was not a good look. But Florida beat Tennessee on the Feleipe Franks bomb at the buzzer to Tyrie Cleveland and then pulled out a win at Kentucky when the Wildcats failed to cover UF receivers on two different plays.

Then came the death threats. At a press conference before the Georgia game, McElwain talked about receiving death threats. Sources have told me there was at least one phone call that upset the staff. But McElwain never reported it until he blabbed it to the media.

That was the opening the Gator brass was looking for. They wanted him out and now they could negotiate a smaller buyout.

He coached against Georgia and then was gone.

The numbers: McElwain was really good in one-possession games going 9-3, even though the two losses at home right before his last game were mind-numbing losses by a total of three points.

He finished his Florida career with a 22-12 record and a 16-6 SEC record, although at one point he was 16-3 in SEC games.

His record in rivalry games:

2-1

FSU 0-2

0-2 Georgia 2-1

2-1 LSU (became a rivalry game during his tenure) 1-2

DAN MULLEN

The good: Let’s face it, Dan Mullen made Florida football fun again. Not this past season, but before that. The Gators were relevant again, “College GameDay” was back in town, and those wins over LSU in his first year and Auburn in his second were crazy loud.

It felt like Florida had finally found the right guy who knew the league, knew Florida and knew offense.

That was huge for Gator fans raised on Steve Spurrier. The 2020 season was certainly not easy with a pandemic sweeping the globe, but Florida put together a team that was generational, in the playoff mix deep into the season and possessing a Heisman finalist.

Mullen was doing what he said he needed to do – keep Florida from having ups and downs the way it had the previous seven years.

The not-so-good: And then that all went away. It really started with the LSU loss last year when the team was not prepared properly because of the SEC title game the following week. Then came the shoe throw that cost Florida the game. And then the Oklahoma debacle.

But when Florida went toe-to-toe with Alabama, everyone could see a path to glory. Of course, that path didn’t include a 15-penalty game lost on a blocked kick against Kentucky.

Or the refusal to adjust to the same play being run over and over again by LSU.

Mullen changed and maybe it was just that a guy with a big ego let it overwhelm him when he beat Georgia last year.

His press conferences did not help — like calling for a full stadium during a pandemic or wearing a Darth Vader costume after a near brawl at halftime of the Missouri game or bragging about getting more yards than Kentucky this season.

The decision: Scott Stricklin said he knew he had to fire Mullen the morning he did. But he had been thinking about it for a while.

The South Carolina game was the finisher. Florida looked listless and disinterested. Some of that could be attributed to the flu. But Mullen saying his team “played hard” was like nails on the blackboard for Stricklin.

Mullen fired two coaches, but that didn’t solve anything

There was a culture problem that surprised Stricklin. Mullen had lost his way.

Whether he lost his team or not is debatable. All we know for sure is that he has lost his team now.

The numbers: The one-possession thing was a big problem. Florida lost seven in a row including six the last two seasons. Mullen was 3-0 in those games his first year but finished 3-7.

His record at Florida was 34-15, which is pretty respectable. He was 21-13 in the SEC, 2-6 this season.

His record in rivalry games:

4-0

FSU 2-0

2-0 Georgia 1-3

1-3 Miami 1-0

1-0 LSU 1-3

WRAP UP

Florida has fired three straight coaches and had three interim coaches in their place. They fired a guy two years after being SEC Coach of the Year, another seven games after he won his second straight SEC East title and another less than a year after being in the College Football Playoff hunt and going to three straight New Year’s Six bowl games.

This is… the SEC.

