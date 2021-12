Times change. Possibilities open up that we never thought would happen. So it is with the 87th Ave. bridge in Palmetto Bay. Last February, county commissioners approved the bridge to reduce commuting time in South Miami-Dade County by one minute. Palmetto Bay Village Council and many residents rose up against the bridge, because it would bring thousands of cars and trucks into quiet family neighborhoods with no outlet other than congested U.S.1 and gridlocked Old Cutler Road.

PALMETTO BAY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO