ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Sebastian Vettel organised women-only kart race in Saudi Arabia

By Nate Saunders
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSebastian Vettel organised a karting event for women in Saudi Arabia this week ahead of the country's first Formula One race. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place in Jeddah on Sunday against a backdrop of accusations of "sportswashing" by human rights groups. One of the controversies is...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lewis Hamilton’s ‘shocked’ reaction after taking pole position from Max Verstappen at F1 Qatar GP

Lewis Hamilton claims he was utterly shocked after discovering the massive gap in qualifying to Max Verstappen at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix. Heading into the Qatar GP, Verstappen only led Hamilton by 19 points—which means Hamilton is definitely within striking range. A race win for either driver would mean massive implications in the next races as the F1 season comes to a close.
MOTORSPORTS
ClutchPoints

Lewis Hamilton drops brutal truth about F1 race in Saudi Arabia

F1 star Lewis Hamilton drops a brutal truth bomb about racing in Saudi Arabia, citing the country’s laws directed at the LGBT+ community. Out of all the drivers on the grid, Hamilton can be considered the most vocal and active in fighting for social justice, particularly the Black Lives Matter campaign and LGBTQ+ rights. Given Saudi Arabia’s laws and Hamilton’s views regarding the LGBTQ+ community, he doesn’t seem too thrilled about racing in the country.
MOTORSPORTS
go955.com

Motor racing-Verstappen will have first shot at F1 title in Saudi Arabia

(Reuters) – Max Verstappen will have his first shot at clinching the Formula One title in Saudi Arabia in two weeks’ time but Red Bull’s championship leader could also see his advantage disappear entirely. The 2021 title battle remains too close to call, with Mercedes’ seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Vettel, Schumacher to compete in 2022 Race of Champions

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Vettel, now racing for Aston Martin, and Haas F1 rookie Schumacher will represent Germany in the event to be held at the seaside resort Pite Havsbad on 5-6 February, 2022. Vettel won the individual Race of Champions at London's Olympic Stadium in 2015, beating nine-time...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Motorsport.com

ROC Mexico 2019 - Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher Interview

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher talk about their special partnership for ROC Team Germany at the 2019 Race Of Champions in Mexico City. The duo will be reunited at ROC Sweden on 5-6 February at Pite Havsbad, Sweden, the first Race Of Champions run on snow and ice.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Martin Brundle: Sebastian Vettel not in the Top 5 Drivers in Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel’s career has been nothing short of excellent over the last several years. Vettel is currently the second most successful driver on the grid behind Lewis Hamilton. After winning four titles with Red Bull, he performed extremely well at Ferrari. He made the move to Aston Martin in 2021, where he will continue for at least another year.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘I will miss the silence!’: Sebastian Vettel pays tribute to retiring former F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen

Sebastian Vettel has paid tribute to his former teammate Kimi Raikkonen, who is retiring from Formula 1 at the end of the season. Raikkonen, 42, will bring his time as an F1 driver to an end after the final two races of the year, in Saudi Arabia this weekend and Abu Dhabi the following Sunday. The Fin has built a glittering career over 20 years, winning 21 races across 347 grands prix – a record number of starts – while his tally of 103 podiums is the fifth highest of all time. His career peaked when he won the world...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kart Racing#Karting#Arabian#Lgbtq#Hungarian#Western#European
Sportico

A Year Out, Qatar World Cup Shaping Up to Be Most Costly to Attend

In a little less than a year, soccer fans around the world will flock to Qatar to attend the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup. The tiny gas-rich nation hopes to attract at least a million visitors over the course of the month-long tournament, including a large contingent from the U.S., which expects to qualify its team after missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia. For those fans, though, the trip won’t come cheap; Qatar’s tournament is shaping up to be the most expensive World Cup of all time. By some estimates, Qatar has spent an estimated $220 billion to...
FIFA
The Independent

Mercedes F1 boss apologizes as fire survivors slam sponsor

The head of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One racing team apologized Friday for the way the team announced its partnership with a company involved in a London high-rise where a fire killed 72 people.The team announced a sponsorship deal this week allowing building products maker Kingspan to put its logo on the nose cone of world champion Lewis Hamilton’s car beginning with a weekend race in Saudi Arabia. Survivors and family members of the people who died in the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire immediately condemned the deal and asked the team to sever its ties with Kingspan. The fire...
MOTORSPORTS
bakingbusiness.com

Cinnabon expanding in Saudi Arabia

ATLANTA — Cinnamon roll bakery Cinnabon has announced that it has signed a historic deal with the Innovative Union Company (IUC) to bring 130 new Cinnabon bakeries to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) within the next five years. The new bakeries will be added to the 120 Cinnabon locations...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Hamilton looks to extend F1 race as Verstappen eyes title

Lewis Hamilton will bid to keep alive his hopes of a historic eighth Formula One world title at the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend, powered by the new engine that aided his remarkable triumph in Brazil. After consecutive victories in Sao Paulo and Qatar, Mercedes' defending champion seeks to complete a hat-trick, or see championship leader Max Verstappen suffer a setback, on the streets of the high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit. If he succeeds and trims the Red Bull driver's eight-point advantage to just one, or even zero, in Sunday's race, the title will be decided by a final winner-takes-all showdown in Abu Dhabi on December 12. But Hamilton knows it is a perilous challenge and that he cannot afford to take any risks. Verstappen will take the title on Sunday if he wins and Hamilton finishes outside the top six.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Martin Brundle identifies key advantage Lewis Hamilton has over Max Verstappen in F1 title fight

The Formula One title might not just be dictated by the two in the running to claim victory overall, but by their team-mates, Martin Brundle says.Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are fighting it out for supremacy at the top of the standings, the Dutchman leading by eight points with two races to go in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.But how well their partners perform - and directly manage to hold off the No1 racers - is going to have a telling impact, according to Brundle, who backs Mercedes man Valtteri Bottas to fare better than Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.“I honestly...
MOTORSPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Hamilton Says He's 'Not Comfortable' Racing, Calls Out Saudi Arabia's LGBTQ+ Laws

Lewis Hamilton continues to take a stand on human-rights issues and condemned Saudi Arabia's "terrifying" LGBTQ+ laws ahead of Sunday's Grand Prix. "Do I feel comfortable here? I wouldn't say I do," the 36-year-old driver for Mercedes told reporters Thursday, per CNN. "But this was not my choice. Our sport has chosen to be here and whether it's fair or not, I think that, while we're here, it's still important to do some work on raising awareness."
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Sister of man imprisoned in Saudi Arabia writes to Hamilton

The sister of a man who was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia is asking seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton to help save her brother's life. Zeinab Abu Al-Kheir told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that Hamilton's declaration two weeks ago in Qatar that F1 is “duty bound” to raise awareness on human rights makes her think that he might be able to save her brother, Hussein Abu Al-Kheir. The spotlight of auto racing pivots to Saudi Arabia on Sunday when the kingdom for the first time hosts an F1 contest.“Dear Lewis, I’m writing to you...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy