ILGOP jumps on Pritzker’s “governor of Chicago” quip

capitolfax.com
 4 days ago

Not only did Pritzker and his Democratic puppets take off to a climate change summit in London while blatantly ignoring the problems at home (what does the Governor of Illinois have to do with the U.N. anyway?) — now it’s come out that he described himself as “the governor of...

capitolfax.com

illinois.edu

Why are Black residents leaving Chicago?

Nearly 7 million Black people left the south between 1915 and the 1970s during the Great Migration. Hundreds of thousands came north to Chicago, fleeing violence, overt discrimination and poverty in the south. This influx of people made Chicago the city that it is today—shaped by the contributions of a thriving Black community to the city’s art, music, culture and economy. Now, many Black Chicagoans are leaving again, in the other direction. Systemic racism in the city, violence, and gentrification are just some of the reasons many Black Chicagoans are going to neighboring states like Indiana, or south to Texas, Georgia and Arizona. To talk more about the out-migration of Chicago’s black residents, we were joined by the CEO of an resident association, a professor of Urban Planning, a Chicago bakery owner and former professor, and a former Chicago resident who left the city a few years ago.
Quad-Cities Times

4 lawmakers call Pritzker's comments on Rittenhouse trial 'beyond reprehensible'

SPRINGFIELD — Four Central Illinois GOP lawmakers on Monday issued a statement calling Gov. J.B. Pritzker's comments regarding the verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse "beyond reprehensible." Pritzker, a Democrat, on Friday in a statement said: "Carrying a loaded gun into a community 20 miles from your home and shooting unarmed citizens...
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker signs new congressional maps

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the new U.S. House district maps on Tuesday. According to Pritzker, the maps signed into law create a second district of Latinx representation that reflects the community's rapid growth on Chicago's West Side. The boundaries also take into account for population changes...
prairiestatewire.com

The question is can Pritzker beat anyone

In an interview with Crain’s Chicago Business last week, Congressman Adam Kinzinger said, “If I ran for governor, I think I’m the only candidate that can win.”. His comments reinforce a common misreading of the 2022 political landscape. 2022 will be a referendum on Governor Pritzker and his performance, and...
beverlyreview.net

Chicago’s other epidemic needs urgent attention

Recently, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx shocked Chicagoans by not charging a group of individuals after a fierce gunfight on the city’s streets. People being shot in Chicago is not a surprise to anyone who is paying attention. The city’s mayor and police superintendent and almost anyone in public office blame the availability of guns.
NBC Chicago

Where Does Illinois' Mask Mandate Stand as Midwest Detects First Omicron COVID Variant? Here's What Pritzker Says

As the coronavirus surges throughout the Midwest and cases of the omicron variant have begun appearing nationwide, what's the latest status of Illinois' mask mandate?. The latest Illinois COVID-19 guidance requires that all residents where a face covering while inside public places, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he doesn't see that changing given the most recent metrics.
Lake County Gazette

Bos criticizes Pritzker's 'ARPA spending spree'

Republican state Rep. Chris Bos is urging taxpaying voters to take a stand against what he views as Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reckless spending spree. “The Governor’s Office of Management and Budget (GOMB) recently painted a rosy picture of Illinois’ fiscal health but neglected to mention that the administration used $4.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for pet projects instead of paying down the deficit on the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which inches closer to $5 billion every day,” Bos posted on Facebook. “That means the interest on the trust fund deficit, owed to the federal government, is growing at $300,000 a day and will have to be paid back from the state’s general revenue fund (i.e. your state tax dollars).”
thecentersquare.com

Gambling measure moves to Pritzker's desk

(The Center Square) – A new bill that would make changes to Illinois gambling laws has been sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker for approval. The bill is a follow-up bill from previous legislation, House Bill 521, a gambling bill that Pritzker signed in 2019. The legislation allows for a business...
capitolfax.com

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

* Sen. Darren Bailey chatted recently with Quad Cities TV news person Jim Niedelman about his political career to date…. Just three short years ago whenever Cindy and I decided to step up for this journey, it was because we as normal Illinoisans are fed up, we’re tired and we’re concerned about the future for our children.
CBS Chicago

Governor Pritzker Announces $300 Million In Grants For Daycare Centers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois wants to make sure working parents can find quality childcare. On Thursday morning, Governor JB Pritzker announced a new round of financial relief for licensed daycares in the state. This latest round will give out $300 million in grants. Since the pandemic started, 5,000 providers have gotten assistance from the state. The governor said it’s necessary to make sure Illinois supports young families so they stay in the state. Governor Pritzker announces a new childcare stabilization grant enabling providers to continue serving their local communities. https://t.co/yZoJpbXc9g — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 2, 2021
WIFR

Governor Pritzker to mark Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - All American flags in Illinois will fly at half-staff on Tuesday. Gov. Pritzker sent notice saying that all people and institutions covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, Dec. 7. The tribute is in memory...
capitolfax.com

Downstate vs. Chicagoland

In 2018, the 6½ suburban counties around Chicago cast a total of 2.1 million votes; those in the 95 counties “downstate” cast 1.5 million. Not sure why he didn’t include the city, where Bruce Rauner received 135,028 votes in the general election. Whatever. The column prompted me to run the...
nprillinois.org

The demise of Chicago's Mercy Hospital

Mercy Hospital, the oldest hospital in Chicago, was a safety net facility that treated mostly low-income, elderly and Black patients. It was hemorrhaging money and staff, and eventually closed this year, until getting rescued in the 11th hour for $1. Kristen Schorsch of WBEZ spent a year documenting what happened...
Bisnow

This Week's Chicago Deal Sheet

Pedestrian activity on State Street in October reached 62.4% of 2019 numbers, according to a report by the Chicago Loop Alliance. That is the second-highest level since July 2020, when the alliance began releasing monthly reports on downtown activity, tracking coronavirus positivity rates, pedestrian activity, parking volumes, hotel occupancy, number of office workers on-site and other metrics.
