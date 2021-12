Drop by the Time Out Bar at Time Out Market Montréal these days, and you're going to be treated to an all-new cocktail menu. We know, we know, everyone and their grandmother has got new menus these days, created to help refresh their businesses' offerings since a pandemic kicked us while we were down for 20 months and counting. Thing is, we wanted to do things differently at the Market: That's we focused on using only Quebec-made products, from apéritifs for spritzes and vodka for Caesars to whisky for Old Fashioneds and rhum and absinthes for tiki-style drinks.

RESTAURANTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO