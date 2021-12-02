REV Fire Group Announces Gary Pacilio as New Vice President/General Manager of E-ONE, Joseph Belle as Vice President of Operations

The new executive vice president of the Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association (GFVGA) hopes to continue the success the previous leader sustained for 25 years. Chris Butts has big shoes to fill when he takes over for Charles Hall as the new leader of the GFVGA on Dec. 1. But he believes the infrastructure is already in place to continue making the GFVGA a leading voice in the vegetable and specialty crop industry.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO