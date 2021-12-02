ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

REV Fire Group Announces Gary Pacilio as New Vice President/General Manager of E-ONE, Joseph Belle as Vice President of Operations

firefighternation.com
 4 days ago

OCALA, FL – December 2, 2021 – REV Fire Group, which includes REV Group, Inc. manufacturers of fire apparatus and related aftermarket parts and services including E-ONE®, KME®, Ferrara™, and Spartan Emergency Response®, announces the appointment of Gary Pacilio as Vice President/General Manager of E-ONE and Joseph Belle as Vice President...

www.firefighternation.com

Comments / 0

Related
blooloop.com

Mobaro announces new vice president for US market

Mobaro, a provider of online maintenance and safety solutions, has announced a new addition to its North American team. Marah Rodriguez will take on the role of US vice president of sales, supporting Mobaro’s growth in the market. She has experience in aquatic safety, which coincides with the recent announcement of the company’s new strategic partnership with aquatic safety and risk management consulting firm Ellis & Associates (E&A) earlier this month.
SOFTWARE
yieldpro.com

TCN Worldwide announces Vince Provenzano as a Regional Vice President

H. Ross Ford, president and CEO of TCN Worldwide, is pleased to announce Vince Provenzano, President of Brokerage at Pacific Coast Commercial/TCN Worldwide will serve as the new regional vice president for the West region. In this capacity, Provenzano will serve as an advisor to the member firms located within this region as well as act as a liaison with TCN Worldwide’s corporate headquarters.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
theregistrysf.com

XL Construction Tapps Senior Vice President Alan Laurlund to Lead its New Organizational Development Group

Laurlund, a 22-year XL Construction veteran and one of its longest tenured leaders, formerly headed up the company’s healthcare group and Sacramento operations. Senior Vice President Ryan Heeter now succeeds Laurlund in overseeing the healthcare group and Sacramento operations. In his new role, Laurlund will oversee a group that will...
CONSTRUCTION
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Grows Leadership Team with New Senior Vice President of Operations

November 22, 2021 // Franchising.com // FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Slim Chickens has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of restaurant industry leader Christina Vaughan to Senior Vice President of Operations. Vaughan will work closely with the COO of Slim Chickens, Sam Rothschild, handling various aspects of the brand including...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E One#Rev Group#Ge#Kme#Vp#Gm#Spartan Fire Chassis#Idex Corporation#Goshen Coach#Tico
QSR magazine

Slim Chickens Names Christina Vaughan Senior Vice President of Operations

Slim Chickens has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of restaurant industry leader Christina Vaughan to Senior Vice President of Operations. Vaughan will work closely with the COO of Slim Chickens, Sam Rothschild, handling various aspects of the brand including franchise, corporate and training operations. Additionally, in this role, she will be overseeing the cross functional leadership team and working directing with the partnership group.
BUSINESS
sarasotamagazine.com

Omeza Appoints Vice-President, Chief Commercial Officer

Sarasota-based Omeza, a skin health and tissue regeneration company, recently appointed Santino Costanzo its vice-president and chief commercial officer. Constanzo, who has more than 35 years of experience in medical sales leadership, will develop, direct and scale Omeza’s sales and marketing teams to meet strategic commercial objectives. In September, Omeza received 510(k) approval of its lead drug-device combination product, Omeza Collagen Matrix, as well as FDA clearance to go to market.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Inside Indiana Business

Jet Linx Hires Base Vice President

Indianapolis-based aircraft rental service Jet Linx has hired Phil Sparks as base vice president. He most recently held the role of vice president of partnerships and commercial strategy for USA Gymnastics and previously served as vice president of marketing for Harding Steinbrenner Racing in Speedway. Sparks holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
pfonline.com

MicroCare Hires New Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing

MicroCare LLC, a Conn.-based manufacturer of environmentally safe chemistries and tools used in critical cleaning, has announced that Ray Bellavance has joined the company as the vice president of global sales and marketing. Bellavance joins MicroCare with nearly 30 years of experience selling industrial chemicals and tools, including MicroCare products,...
BUSINESS
The Drum

Jonathan Barrett appointed Senior Vice President of EMEA

As the new Senior VP, Barrett will oversee and strategically guide Analytic Partners’ growing presence across the region. London, November 8th, 2021 - Analytic Partners has strengthened its leadership in EMEA by announcing the appointment of Jonathan Barrett as Senior Vice President. He will directly report to Chief Client Officer Maggie Merklin, and his appointment comes after several senior appointments across EMEA.
BUSINESS
VSC NEWS

New GFVGA Executive Vice President: Butts Assumes Role on Dec. 1

The new executive vice president of the Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association (GFVGA) hopes to continue the success the previous leader sustained for 25 years. Chris Butts has big shoes to fill when he takes over for Charles Hall as the new leader of the GFVGA on Dec. 1. But he believes the infrastructure is already in place to continue making the GFVGA a leading voice in the vegetable and specialty crop industry.
AGRICULTURE
martechseries.com

Shoreline.io Names Chris Newton as Vice President of Marketing

Experienced Marketing Leader Joins Hyper-Growth Incident Automation Company to Scale Go-To-Market Efforts. Shoreline.io, the Incident Automation company, today announced Chris Newton as Vice President (VP) of Marketing, to lead corporate and product marketing, develop strategic partnerships, and build a steady sales pipeline to drive Shoreline’s growth. With this leadership expansion, Shoreline reaffirms its mission to enable DevOps, site reliability engineers (SREs), and customer support to quickly debug incidents and automate their repair across server fleets.
BUSINESS
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Holy Cross Medical Group Names Vice President of Operations

November 24, 2021 – Tom Hathaway, MPA, has been promoted to Vice President of Operations, Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties. In his new role, Hathaway is responsible for execution of strategic growth initiatives...
ECONOMY
Dothan Eagle

Local SAR vice president receives Flag Award

A national program of the Sons of the American Revolution, the SAR Flag Certificate Award encourages businesses, institutions and individuals to fly the flag of the United States daily and correctly. The Wiregrass Chapter, a local chapter of the Alabama Society SAR, conducts the Flag Certificate program in the Coffee County area assigned by the State Society for conducting SAR programs and recruiting new members.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
Sourcing Journal

Milliken & Company: Global Industry Leader in the Sustainable Manufacturing of Performance and Protective Textiles

Milliken & Company is a global industrial manufacturer that has been solving everyday problems with innovative solutions for over 150 years. Their research, design, manufacturing and consulting expertise span multiple markets, including floor coverings, specialty chemicals, and performance and protective textiles. In 2020, in light of the demand for critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect America’s frontline workers, Milliken pivoted their in-house capacities to produce fabrics for advanced medical PPE. Milliken’s standard products are woven and knitted protective textiles used in uniforms in the dental, education and hospitality industries. Milliken integrates high-quality cotton into several fabric blends, such as their UltraSoft®...
BUSINESS
firefighternation.com

AMR Awards Electric Ambulance Order to REV Group Company

American Medical Response (AMR), the nation’s leading provider of medical transportation, and its parent company, Global Medical Response (GMR) have purchased five state-of-the-art electric ambulances from a REV Ambulance Group company. GMR also has the option to purchase 25 more electric ambulances under the arrangement. The first Proof-of-Concept vehicles are...
HEALTH SERVICES
firefighternation.com

Classic Fire + Life Safety Commemorates First Day of Business United Under New Name, Colors, and Operating Systems

FCFP and Classic Fire Protection now operate as one. London, Ont./Toronto, Nov. 30, 2021 – The fire and life safety professionals at FCFP and Classic Fire Protection will now operate as one team, united under their new banner, Classic Fire + Life Safety. Progressively operating as one team since July, the two companies made the official switch yesterday to their new name, colours and operating systems.
BUSINESS
gamingintelligence.com

Strive Gaming names new vice president of client success

IGaming technology provider Strive Gaming has appointed former Bally Interactive executive Haig Sakouyan as its new vice president of client success. Based in Strive Gaming's new Canadian office in Vancouver, Sakouyan brings over 19 years’ experience in the gambling sector, where he has been involved in more than 18 retail and online launches across the US for both casino and sportsbook operations.
GAMBLING
SCNow

MPD names Boling as vice president of rates, contracts

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — MPD Electric Cooperative Monday announced that Kullen Boling will join as vice president of rates and contracts on Jan. 3. Having previously served as rates manager with central electric power cooperative, Boling brings a wealth of utility experience that ranges from managing, billing and metering to rate analytics for large industrial members across South Carolina.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy