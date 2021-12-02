ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Biden administration has plans to curb the latest COVID-19 surge. How plans could roll out here

By Steve Goldstein
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona’s COVID-19 dashboard reported more than 4,000 cases Dec. 2. With winter approaching and a new variant making...

Stamford Advocate

As Biden rolls out new COVID plan, CT hospitalizations highest since April

President Joe Biden vowed to fight the COVID omicron variant with “science and speed” as more cases with the new strain were detected Thursday in the U.S., while most of Connecticut’s municipalities are again considered to have elevated infection rates. Connecticut reported on Thursday a daily positivity rate of 6.52...
STAMFORD, CT
Democrat-Herald

Biden launches plan to combat COVID-19 this winter

With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden Thursday unveiled a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its omicron variant and appealed anew for all eligible Americans to get their boosters. Biden announced his winter plan at the National Institutes of Health, insisting it will battle COVID-19 through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life. The president wants to require private insurers to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests and he is tightening testing requirements for people entering the United States, regardless of their vaccination status.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Biden plan requires payers to reimburse over-the-counter COVID-19 tests

As part of a larger plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this winter, President Joe Biden announced that private insurers must begin to cover over-the-counter COVID-19 tests. The rule, which is set to be finalized and implemented in 2022, would force payers to cover at-home tests as they would...
U.S. POLITICS
State
Arizona State
KVIA

WATCH: Biden unveils winter plan to combat Covid, Omicron variant

WASHINGTON, DC — President Joe Biden is kicking off a more urgent campaign for Americans to get Covid-19 booster shots. Biden on Thursday unveiled a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its Omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions. Biden will require...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
vpm.org

Biden outlines a new plan to limit COVID surges this winter

President Biden is set to announce on Thursday that private health insurance plans will soon reimburse people who buy over-the-counter, at-home rapid tests for the coronavirus — one of a series of steps the White House is planning in order to encourage better detection and prevention of COVID-19 this winter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL

Booster shots, masks, travel: How Biden's COVID-19 plan impacts people

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Booster shots, masks, travel: How Biden's COVID-19 plan impacts people. President Joe Biden will discuss a plan to fight coronavirus this winter as concern grows...
TRAVEL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 Tests for Incoming Overseas Passengers Required in New Biden Plan

Thursday President Joe Biden announced negative COVID-19 tests will be required for incoming overseas passengers as part of a tougher plan in the wake of a new omicron variant that has been detected in a large number of cases in other countries. At DFW Airport Thursday, passengers Kelsey Salazar and...
DALLAS, TX
Person
Joe Biden
NECN

Here's How the US Plans to Fight Omicron Variant, Winter COVID Surge

President Joe Biden is expected to extend a mask mandate on all public transportation Thursday through mid-March as the first case of the new omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in the United States. He also wants inbound international passengers to take a COVID test within 24 hours of departure...
U.S. POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden to unveil plan to blunt potential COVID surge this winter

WASHINGTON — Reimbursements for at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. Tougher testing requirements for international travelers. More emergency response teams to aid states combating infection spikes. And another big push to get Americans vaccinated. Those are the latest steps to fight COVID-19 that President Joe Biden will be announcing Thursday, according to senior administration officials who briefed reporters […] The post Biden to unveil plan to blunt potential COVID surge this winter appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

Biden’s winter COVID-19 plan includes free at-home tests

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a new nine-point plan to combat COVID-19 during the winter months that will make at-home tests free and tighten restrictions on people traveling to the United States. The plan was announced a day after officials confirmed the first U.S. case of the omicron variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid 19
US News and World Report

Biden’s Winter COVID-19 Plan: Keep Calm Over Omicron

Amid so much uncertainty about the omicron COVID-19 variant, President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Americans to refrain from panicking and presented a plan for the winter months that was designed to unite the country while largely steering clear of contentious action items. [. READ:. Biden to Announce New COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AMA

AMA welcomes Administration’s COVID-19 plan

“President Biden’s plan will make our communities—and the world—safer in the face of an evolving pandemic and confirmed cases of the Omicron variant. The education and outreach program to seniors will save lives by encouraging widespread acceptance of booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. About half of eligible seniors have received a booster dose, and this multipronged approach should help move the needle further.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS

