With the launch of Battlefield 2042, Portal players can now experience the equipment and maps that made Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield V famous. In addition, the portal allows you to seamlessly mesh the eras, utilizing the other games maps and equipment. While in the portal, you can earn experience playing the various modes on offer, but unfortunately, you are limited on how much you can make while within the portal. The question to ask now is what is the most optimal way to get this XP, and in this guide, we will go over how to grind for it effectively.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO