1. A'priori - Chasing The Dragon. And now, into battle we march once more! (please leave your vote at the bottom) The former Amorettes/Tequila Mockingbyrds-founded foursome are back with more high-energy pop rock feels, sounding like a latter-day riot grrrl gang with The Darkness’s sound engineer on speed dial – and Blondie on the stereo. In another life I Didn’t Like You Anyway could have been the theme song for a late 90s high school flick (one of the good ones). As it is, it’s 2021 so we’ll just play it loud at home, or catch The Hot Damn! live. All being well, there’ll be a new record from them this year, so watch this space.

