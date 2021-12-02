Revo’s revival: Performance sunglasses for the modern outdoor enthusiast (including golfers)

Transcend your sports performance with the 100% Eastcraft and Westcraft sunglasses collection. Fueled with innovative technology and interchangeable lenses, this collection adapts to the environment, helping you to enjoy the best vision possible. With 5 lenses to choose from, swap them for an expanded peripheral view or to focus on what’s before you. Moreover, the 100% Eastcraft lenses feature a Hydrophobic and Oleophobic treatment. This helps to repel water, dirt, and oil, aiding your visibility and safety during activities. Consider the Westcraft glasses for a refined round silhouette with a combination of elegance or performance. Alternatively, the Eastcraft eyewear has a strong square design for a more commanding finish with premium performance features. Finally, the ultra-grip rubber nose and temple tips on this sunglasses collection provide maximum comfort during intense sports.
