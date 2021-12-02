ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revo’s revival: Performance sunglasses for the modern outdoor enthusiast (including golfers)

By Ryan Ballengee
thegolfnewsnet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor people a little bit older than I am -- and I'm pressing 40 -- the brand Revo invokes a certain image of cool. Revo became popular in the 1980s and '90s for offering sunglasses with the the right mix of modern style and performance characteristics that made them a must-have...

