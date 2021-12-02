Play in our FREE Week 14 Alabama Crimson Tide - Georgia Bulldogs Challenge
Think you know the Alabama Crimson Tide well? Already have this week’s game against Georgia Bulldogs all figured out?
Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Crimson Tide Challenge.
Answer six questions below, plus a tiebreaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook.
Pick. Play. Win. Repeat. On Us.
You must be 21+ to enter. Terms and conditions apply, see website.
For additional free sports pick’em games to play, visit the game lobby at Daily Ticket.
Comments / 0