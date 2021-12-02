Cardi B Becomes Playboy’s First Creative Director In Residence

Bardi’s Birkin bag just keeps getting bigger, as Cardi B becomes Playboy’s first ever Creative Director In Residence.

Within her new role, the rap phenom is set to “provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more.” Bardi was also named as Founding Creative Director and founding member of the pleasure/leisure lifestyle brand’s new creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD.

In regards to her new role, the Bronx native shared, “It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!”

When it comes to CENTERFOLD, she continued, “Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what CENTERFOLD is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me.”

PLBY Group CEO Ben Kohn said in a statement, “Cardi B is a creative genius and we are absolutely thrilled and honored to bring her immense talent and creative vision to Playboy. Through her unapologetic commitment to free expression, her dedication to lifting up artistic voices and her celebration of sex and body positivity, Cardi is the embodiment of the Playboy brand. I can’t wait to see what Cardi and our team develop together with our merchandise design, development and distribution capabilities and our best-in-class content production. I also can’t think of a better creative visionary to partner with us on the launch of CENTERFOLD. CENTERFOLD will revolutionize the creator economy just as PLAYBOY magazine shook up the publishing industry nearly 70 years ago – and Cardi is the perfect shepherd into this new era.”

CENTERFOLD is expected to launch later this month.