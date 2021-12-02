ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Manzie Smith Jr., Man Accused Of Killing 69-Year-Old Evelyn Player?

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 1 day ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police and city officials on Thursday said 62-year-old Manzie Smith Jr. had been arrested and charged with the murder of Evelyn Player , a 69-year-old church staffer who was found dead inside the Southern Baptist Church in East Baltimore last month.

According to court records, the last known address of Smith, who sometimes appears in records with the Sr. suffix, is in the Oldtown neighborhood. Officers arrested Smith on Wednesday in the 4900 block of Crenshaw Avenue in the Frankford neighborhood.

Smith was convicted of rape and assault in 1992, but Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Thursday there was no evidence Smith sexually assaulted Player.

In 2014, he was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery.

Smith was released on mandatory supervision, which ended in October, Harrison said.

There’s also no evidence Smith and Player knew each other, the commissioner said.

Investigators found DNA evidence at the scene of Player’s murder that led them to Smith, but Harrison declined to offer more details.

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Make Arrest In 24-Year-Old Woman’s Murder

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man was arrested Monday in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old woman earlier this month. Shane Walters, 33, of Windsor Mill, is charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 19 shooting death of Adia Smith, the Baltimore County Police Department said. About 3 p.m. Nov. 19, Smith was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Belmont Avenue. She was taken to an area hospital, but she did not survive. Citing charging documents, police said Smith was shot during an unspecified dispute. Walters was booked Monday into the Baltimore County Detention Center, where he remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings on the first-degree murder charge.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Who Robbed Little Caesars At Gunpoint Responsible For Armed Carjacking Last Week, Police Say

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A woman arrested for an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant Sunday in Brooklyn Park was identified as the suspect in a carjacking last week, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the Little Caesars Pizza on Ritchie Highway for an armed robbery. A woman, identified as 23-year-old Katherine Muldrow, brandished a gun and took money from the register before fleeing in a car. The next day, after an investigation, police executed an arrest warrant on Muldrow at a traffic stop in Hanover. She was found to be armed with a handgun that was believed to be used in the robbery. Police also identified Muldrow as the suspect in a carjacking on Sunday, Nov. 21, in which Muldrow met with a 21-year-old man who wanted to sell his car in Brooklyn. During a test drive, Muldrow reportedly pulled out a gun and stole the car.      
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Rapper YGG Tay Sentenced To 15 Years For Federal Gun And Drug Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Davante Harrison, known to many as rapper YGG Tay, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on conspiracy, gun and drug charges, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Harrison was convicted in August of federal conspiracy, possession and weapons charges after prosecutors said he was part of an operation selling fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack. According to prosecutors, FBI agents executed search warrants of locations related to the conspiracy on Nov. 25, 2019. After searching Harrison, agents recovered $9,277 cash and a .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine. At another location, which prosecutors said functioned as a...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Prince George’s County Police Officer Suspended After ‘Domestic-Related’ Arrest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County police officer is suspended without pay following his arrest Tuesday in Anne Arundel County. Cpl. Benjamin Lazic was off duty when he was arrested on two counts of second-degree child abuse and one count of second-degree assault, Prince George’s County Police said. Details about the corporal’s arrest weren’t released, but the police department described it as “domestic-related.” The police department said it suspended Lazic without pay and opened an internal investigation into his conduct after learning of his arrest. “The charges against Corporal Lazic are troubling,” Police Chief Malik Aziz said. “If any officer breaks the law, on or off duty, that officer should be held accountable.” Lazic, a patrol officer, has been with the police department since 2013.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Manor Burns Down After Homeowner Tries To Smoke Out Snakes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland homeowner’s ill-advised plan to ward off a snake infestation using smoke took a disastrous turn when they accidentally burned down their Montgomery County manor. Firefighters called to the home on Big Woods Road in Dickerson about 10 p.m. Nov. 23 found the roof had collapsed and the residence engulfed in flames, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson. It took 75 firefighters to get the fire under control, but by that point the home was toast. It’s estimated the fire caused over $1 million in damage to the home, which property records show was...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

West Baltimore Fire Damages Four Rowhomes, At Least 10 Displaced

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire in West Baltimore damaged four rowhomes Friday afternoon, displacing at least 10 people, according to fire officials. Units responded to the around 5 p.m. 1500 block of Argyle Avenue. Officials said it began in a three story vacant row home, and extended to three other homes, with two partial collapses. A Baltimore Fire spokesperson said two of the row homes were vacant. The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation. The extent of the damage has not been confirmed.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Video Shows Student Being Punched In The Head By Howard High School Staff, Sparking Community Outcry

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A violent video that emerged on social media shows Howard High School staffers restraining a student on the floor and punching him in the head. Howard County Police tell WJZ a security guard and school administrator intervened after a student reportedly assaulted several other students in the cafeteria. “Y’all put too much force on a child that’s still in high school,” said Tory a freshman at the school. WARNING- Graphic: from Howard High TODAY showing staffers restraining a student, punching him in the head. @HCPDNews say a student reportedly assaulted other students in the cafeteria. A security guard...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Attorney General Identifies Man Fatally Shot By Anne Arundel County Police On Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General identified the armed man fatally shot by an Anne Arundel County police officer on Sunday as Digno Ramon Yorro Jr. On Nov. 28 about 1:30 p.m., a woman called 911 and said a male family member was threatening her with a knife and chased her from a house in Glen Burnie, Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office said Tuesday. The caller also didn’t know the whereabouts of an elderly woman who lived in the home. Officers responded 1400 block of Braden Loop and forcibly entered the house after nobody answered a knock at...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
