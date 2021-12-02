ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New Mexico police officer accused of raping woman he arrested for DWI

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jami Seymore
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJYYu_0dCSj6nY00

ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M. ( KRQE ) — A New Mexico police officer is accused of raping a drunk-driving suspect while taking her to jail, and the alleged victim said she felt she had no choice, fearing he would add charges or worse.

Leon Martin, 22, was arrested Tuesday by New Mexico State Police . They said Martin, who worked for the Isleta Police Department, admitted to having sex with the woman.

The woman reported the assault last week at a hospital.

Conviction overturned in 1981 rape of ‘The Lovely Bones’ author Alice Sebold

She said she was arrested by Martin for DWI, and on the way to jail, Martin pulled his patrol car over into a dark area and asked her to come to the driver’s side. She said he took off his vest and gun belt and then raped her.

Angel Charley, executive director of the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, said while it’s frustrating someone sworn to protect their communities abused that power, it’s not uncommon.

“Rape is fundamentally about an abuse of power, and that’s essentially what we are seeing here,” said Charley. “Unfortunately, we do know that this is common.”

The woman said she was scared and afraid that Martin would shoot her or add extra charges to her DWI case if she didn’t comply. She said Martin told her, in exchange, he would talk to the judge to help reduce her charges and “if they spent a longer amount of time together, she would spend a shorter amount of time in jail and would get to see the judge quicker.”

A couple of days later, the woman told investigators, she tested positive for chlamydia following the alleged assault.

“Sexual misconduct by police officers is the second-highest type of misconduct, right behind police brutality,” said Charley. “We know that police officers who do this, they do target those most vulnerable — gender non-conforming people; in this instance, someone who was under the influence, folks who engage in sex work. These are populations of people who are targeted because they’re seen as less credible.”

In an interview with NMSP, Martin admitted having sex with the woman while she was under arrest but said she had initiated the encounter and that he had a lapse in judgment.

Stacey Abrams launches 2nd campaign for Georgia governor

The woman told police she recognized Martin from a previous domestic violence incident and that he had messaged her on Facebook afterward. She said she felt like he was “trying to hit on her.”

Vernon Abeita, the governor of the Isleta Pueblo, issued a statement confirming that Martin is no longer employed by the Pueblo.

Martin faces multiple felony charges, including criminal sexual penetration, false imprisonment, demanding or receiving a bribe by a public officer, and ethics violations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Teenager shot at Vestavia Hills church identified

UPDATE 12/4: VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim in a shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Friday night has been identified as 18-year-old Michael Fauber, of Dayton, Ohio, according to an official statement from Sam Penrod, a spokesman with the church. According to the statement, Fauber was taken to UAB Hospital […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Georgia State
CBS 42

VIDEO: Dothan police & bomb squad negotiate peaceful surrender

UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan police and bomb squad were on the scene for nearly four hours negotiating with an unnamed woman who refused to get out of her vehicle on Friday. According to police, initial reports indicated there was a woman in distress inside a car near South Lena Street around 11 […]
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Police Brutality#Dwi#Krqe#New Mexico State Police
CBS 42

Oxford shooting video ‘bone chilling,’ sheriff says

Two days after police say a 15-year-old killed four classmates and injured seven other people at Oxford High School, Sheriff Mike Bouchard said viewing the security camera and cell phone footage of the frantic moments is among the most difficult things he's done in his career.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 42

Man sentenced to 20 years for armed robbery of Wendy’s in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old man will serve 20 years in prison for his role in the armed robbery of a Tuscaloosa Wendy’s restaurant back in 2019. On Wednesday, Terrance Leroy Wilson pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and unrelated charges of second-degree assault and first-degree receiving stolen property. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS 42

Alabama inmate who survived execution bid buried with family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who survived an execution attempt and died years later of natural causes was laid to rest in a grave dug by family and friends, his lawyer said. Doyle Lee Hamm, who was convicted of capital murder in the slaying of a motel clerk in 1987, was buried Friday […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy