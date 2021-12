Growing up, I always wanted to have a raccoon for a pet. Mostly because I knew that they are as big of trouble makers as I am, and they have opposable thumbs. I remember campaigning to my parents about why a raccoon would be a great addition to our family. I even found videos to share with my Mom, about how they can help around the house. But, it turns out most of those videos showed raccoons completely emptying the cupboards and rearranging spice cabinets. Or burrowing into the drywall above the stove. Not the kind of "help around the house" that I was trying to convince her of. Needless to say, the answer was an inevitable "NO."

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO