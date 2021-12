The governor’s announcement of a meeting of the all-Republican board to adopt new legislative districts makes no mention of changes in the original maps put out for 30 days of public comment. They’ve drawn some significant criticism, primarily from minority Democrats and residents of communities split up, but the Republican governor, attorney general and secretary of state, plus the staff led by Republican Betty Dickey, seems unlikely to be responsive to such complaints.

