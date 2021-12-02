ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This is Minnesota's Most Sought Out Christmas Present

By Hannah DeRuyter
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Buying Christmas gifts can be the most stressful part when it comes to the holidays. Sometimes you don't know what to buy; other times, the gifts your loved ones want are on backorder and won't be available in time for Christmas day.

To keep yourself from running into that backorder problem this holiday, ATTExperts.com set out to find the most searched Christmas gifts in each state.

"Now that online shopping is more convenient than ever, Amazon and Google Shopping are cornerstones of the holiday gift experience. To that end, the team at ATTExperts.com set out to find what people across America are searching for this holiday season."

Here is how ATTExperts.com found its data:

"We looked at Ahrefs keywords based on the domain Amazon.com, traffic, and volume. Then we ranked the keywords based on the estimated monthly organic search traffic of the website’s ranking page from a given keyword. From there, we took the top 10 keywords and used Google Shopping to break them down by state popularity over a 90-day period."

So, what is Minnesota's most sought out Christmas gift?

A PlayStation 5.

The most popular item searched for among the entire United States was a PlayStation 5 and a TV was the second.

Click here to see the full report.

Comments / 2

