When a compliment comes from Nick Saban, a player has reached a different level. Jameson Williams is enjoying himself at the University of Alabama. As a transfer wide receiver from Ohio State, the St. Louis (Mo.) native is having a breakout season. He leads the Crimson Tide for receiving yards (1,028), touchdowns (10), yards per catch (20.2 ypg), and yards per matchup (102.8 ypg). Williams has five 100-yard performances this year and is one of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award. The 6-foot-2, 189-pounder leads the Southeastern Conference for receiving yards (No. 12 nationally) and touchdowns (tied for second in the nation).

