The holidays are a time for comfort food and Boston Market is embracing the season with the debut of new Cordon Bleu Chicken options. Boston Market's new Cordon Bleu Crispy and Rotisserie Chicken will both be available from participating locations for a limited time, making them a great dinner option during the busy holiday season. The first option, the Cordon Bleu Crispy Chicken, features a crispy chicken breast topped with a creamy white wine sauce with diced ham, Swiss cheese, and Dijon mustard. This chicken option is meal, which comes with a choice of two sides and fresh-baked cornbread. The other option is the Cordon Bleu Rotisserie Chicken, which features Boston Market's signature rotisserie chicken topped with the creamy same sauce.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO