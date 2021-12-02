ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Mix are taking a break! Band announce hiatus after 10 years together

Cover picture for the articleLittle Mix are “taking a break” after 10 years together. The ‘Sweet Melody’ hitmakers – made up of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards – have announced they will be going on hiatus after their ‘Confetti’ tour in Spring next year, but have insisted their break will not mark a...

Us Weekly

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announce ‘Break’ After 2022 Tour: We’re ‘Not Splitting Up’

Nothing comes between them! Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are going on hiatus next year — but they insisted it’s not a breakup. “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix,” the trio announced via Twitter on Thursday, December 2. “It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.”
digitalspy.com

Little Mix confirm plans for "break" as group

Little Mix have announced they are going on an indefinite hiatus following their upcoming tour. The English band have taken to social media to share the unexpected news with their fans as current members – Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – have released a joint statement explaining their reasons for the break.
MIX 106

Why Are Little Mix Going on a Break?

Little Mix are planning on going on hiatus, but what does this mean for the future of the record-breaking U.K. girl group?. On Thursday (Dec. 2), the trio announced their impending break in a statement shared on Twitter. Members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed that their hiatus will begin in the new year following their U.K. tour in support of their 2020 record, Confetti.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Little Mix to "take a break" at the end of their Confetti tour

Pop superstars Little Mix have announced they will be taking a break at the end of their tour next year. The group, which formed on the 2011 series of X-Factor, took to Instagram to tell their fans they would be taking a break. However, the band insisted that they were...
The Independent

Little Mix say they will support each other during hiatus: ‘It’s a lovely way to do it’

Little Mix have admitted their decision to take a hiatus from the group has been “terribly emotional” but pledged to support each other in their solo endeavours. In an interview on The Graham Norton Show that will air this weekend, the trio discussed the break they plan on taking after the conclusion of their 2022 Confetti tour. “We’ve still got the tour next year and a few other bits, but it’s been an 10 incredible years and we always said if we’re going to take a little break it would be on an incredible high, at our peak, so...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Jade Thirlwall 'emotional' about Little Mix break

Jade Thirlwall is already having doubts about Little Mix's split. The girl group - comprised of Jade, 28, Perrie Edwards, 28, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30 - recently announced they will be going on hiatus after their ‘Confetti’ tour next year but Jade admitted she is still worried they have made the wrong decision.
heyuguys.com

Aml Ameen and Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock on bringing realism to the rom-com in Boxing Day

It’s unlikely you’ll find a more charming and festive-feeling movie this Christmas than Aml Ameen’s writing/directing debut, Boxing Day. To mark the film’s release, we had the pleasure of speaking to the creator and leading star Ameen, as well as Leigh-Anne Pinnock, famed of course for being part of Little Mix, now starring in her very first movie.
The Independent

Little Mix say they ‘cried all day’ ahead of tough Graham Norton Show performance

Little Mix were visibly emotional after their final televised performance together for a long while on The Graham Norton Show.The band announced they were taking a hiatus from performing and making music just before they recorded their appearance on the BBC chat show on Thursday (2 December).The trio shared the news on social media with a short statement, writing that they would begin the break in 2022, shortly after their next tour ends.“We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix,”...
popwrapped.com

H3rizon Release Mariah-Inspired Festive Single “One More Christmas”

Pop sensations H3rizon are best friends and each other’s biggest supporters. They met and admired each other at mutual solo gigs and together they realised that they are more than just singers; they’re artists in their own right. The Australian R&B girl group have found TikTok fame with their viral videos and stunning three-part harmonies and, after their previous singles “Serious” and “Maniac” exploded online with support from Rolling Stone Australia, it’s clear that H3rizon are here to take over the world, with a message of female empowerment and sisterhood.
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Turned Away in Tears Singing This Song About Lost Love During Her Christmas Special

Kelly Clarkson has been through so much over the course of more than a year. She’s endured a very public divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while performing, hosting her talk show, serving as a coach on The Voice and more. But during her Christmas special last night, the original American Idol gave fans a glimpse of just how emotional this time of year is for her when she seemingly started crying after performing her song “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know).”
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.

