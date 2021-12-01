Network and Security Integration Tops IT Team Retooling Goals

How many connected devices have you added to your household since March 2020? Be sure to count fitness trackers, speakers, gaming machines and even your Tesla, if there’s one in your driveway. Were you one of the many people who waited months for a Peloton? Don’t overlook your new bike. Now add in all your voice-based assistants, such as Google Home and Alexa. One more thing: don’t forget to check in your kids’ rooms. These might make a difference to your employer’s IoT security.

